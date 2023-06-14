The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A mix of clouds and sun. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High near 85F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: June 14, 2023 @ 2:25 pm
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
The Mahtomedi School district reported that several vehicles in the parking lot were sprayed with silly string May 8, incurring no damage. A school employee was deployed to handle the problem internally. However, extra patrol was requested.
A high school parent reported her daughter’s vehicle was damaged due to a senior prank May 9 while it was parked in the lot in the 8000 block of 75th Street N.
A fight on a school bus was reported at 2:39 p.m. May 12 in the 8000 block of 75th Street N.
An unidentified motorist was arrested for DWI May 12 in the 11000 block of 60th Street N. after deputies conducted a traffic stop for speeding. Another motorist was arrested for DWI at 12:13 a.m. May 13 in the area of Jasmine Avenue N. and 68th Street N. after deputies observed a vehicle that failed to maintain its lane. A third motorist was arrested for DWI at 2:00 a.m. May 13 after deputies conducted standard field sobriety tests.
A snowmobile was reported stolen May 14 from the 8000 block of 75th Street N., after a storage unit was broken into.
Mahtomedi
Theft of undisclosed items was reported at 5:40 a.m. May 9 from Mahtomedi Middle School on Stillwater Road.
An adult male and two juvenile males were arrested at 3:10 a.m. May 10 on Long Lake Road for burglary, after multiple suspicious juvenile males were reported for checking vehicle doors in a business parking lot. After deputies conducted a traffic stop on their vehicle, they found out about a burglary in a nearby neighborhood and conducted an investigation.
A downed communication line was reported May 10 on Warner Avenue. When deputies made contact with the complainant, they learned he had temporarily fixed the line leading to his home.
A motorist was arrested for DWI at exactly midnight on May 12 in the area of Mahtomedi Avenue and Ash Street following a traffic stop for a missing headlight.
An unknown motorist was arrested for DWI at 4:47 p.m. May 14 in the area of Mahtomedi Avenue and Maple Street, following a driving complaint.
A Mahtomedi woman reported being followed by a suspicious vehicle at 7:54 p.m. May 14 along Lincolntown Avenue.
Willernie
Deputies on May 8 assisted a complainant on Stillwater Road in identifying the suspect of a potential fraud crime.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
June is the start of meteorological summer. There are many activities Minnesotans try to squeeze in during the few fleeting weeks of June, July and August. What activity are you most excited about?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.