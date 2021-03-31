The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies cited the registered owner of a vehicle parked on Wildwood Road at 2:58 a.m. March 4 in violation of the still existing winter overnight parking ban.
Grant
• A resident in the 8000 block of 105th Street N. on March 3 reported receiving an email from a party she thought was Amazon, trying to get money from her. But no money was exchanged.
• A resident in the 9000 block of Jamaca Court N. on March 4 reported an attempted Social Security scam. The complainant did not give out any money or personal information.
• A resident in the 8000 block of 80th Street N. on March 4 reported sending personal photos via an app to an unknown person he thought was a female. The person then stated she would send the private photos to everyone on his Instagram list if he didn't send her money.
• A motorist was cited March 5 in the 11000 block of 75th Street N. for semaphore violation after deputies in their unmarked squad observed him turn right from northbound Lake Elmo Avenue N. without stopping first. The driver, who said he thought he'd stopped, was also verbally warned about expired registration.
• Another motorist was cited March 5 in the 9000 block of eastbound 75th Street N. for speeding 71 mph in a 55 mph zone by westbound deputies in their unmarked squad, who clocked him on radar. When deputies asked him if he knew why he was stopped, he said, “no”. When deputies told him why he was stopped, he said, “OK.”
• A Minnesota motorist was arrested at 10:36 p.m. March 6 in the 10000 block of 75th Street N. for third-degree DWI after being pulled over for speeding 80 mph in a 55 mph zone. During the traffic stop, deputies noticed the driver's glazed, watery eyes, slurred speech and odor of alcohol. A portable breath test was administered; the driver tested 0.12 for blood alcohol content. A mobile data computer check also showed his license to be revoked. The vehicle was towed, and charges have been filed.
Mahtomedi
• A Woodland Drive resident on March 1 reported theft from a trailer.
• An East Avenue resident on March 3 reported receiving phone calls from an anonymous number telling her there was a warrant for her arrest. Deputies advised the complainant there was no warrant and to hang up the phone next time.
• A Quail Street resident on March 5 reported theft from a motor vehicle.
• A Pineview Court resident on March 5 reported the juveniles behind her for looking through her windows, then standing on the street to stare at her house. The father of the youths told deputies that there was a long history of issues between the complainant and his children walking along the public path.
• A suspicious vehicle reported to be on the prowl on Wildridge Court for mail theft opportunities at 6:56 a.m. March 6 turned out to be the paper delivery vehicle.
Pine Springs
• A Minnesota man was cited at 10:46 p.m. March 5 on eastbound Highway 36 for speeding 84 mph in a 55 mph zone by west-facing deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar. The driver admitted to speeding and said he was just trying to catch up to his friends.
• A Wisconsin driver was cited at 11:29 p.m. March 5 on westbound Highway 36 for speeding 77 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar at 381 feet. The driver told deputies he thought the speed limit was 65 mph.
Willernie
• Theft was reported at 6:27 a.m. March 1 on Kindross Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.