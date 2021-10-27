The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Dellwood
• A juvenile motorist was arrested for DWI at 1:02 a.m. Oct. 2 on Dellwood Avenue after being pulled over for expired registration. During the traffic stop, Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies noticed signs of impairment and conducted standard field sobriety tests (SFST’s). When the youth registered a blood alcohol content of 0.04 on the Datamaster breath test (DMT), he was cited for underage consumption and underage consumption while operating a motor vehicle. He was booked and released to a sober party.
Grant
• An assault between two high school seniors was reported at 3:38 p.m. Sept. 27 at Mahtomedi High School in the 8000 block of 75th Street N.
• Deputies conducted three traffic stops Sept. 28-29 for hands-free cell phone violation. The stops occurred on Lake Elmo Avenue N. and 75th Street N., in the 11000 block of 75th Street N. and on Highway 36.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop Sept. 29 on Highway 36 for tabs that expired in June 2021. They pulled another driver over that same day for speeding 71 mph in a 55 mph zone in the 10000 block of 75th Street N.
Mahtomedi
• A Griffin Court resident on Sept. 26 reported finding dog feces in her car. Deputies advised the complainant to look into installing a security system.
• A Stillwater Road resident reported theft from a motor vehicle Sept. 26.
• A burglary in progress was reported at 4:17 p.m. Sept. 27 on Old Wildwood Road.
• Deputies recovered a set of license plates Sept. 28 on Wedgewood Drive and Loretta Lane. The plates had not yet been reported as stolen, so deputies advised the registered owner about where he could pick up the plates.
• A walker in Katherine Abbott park on Long Lake Road reported finding three heavily damaged cell phones Sept. 28 near one of the lakes inside the park. Deputies took custody of the phones and submitted them into evidence.
• A Stillwater Road resident on Sept. 29 reported her ex-boyfriend for threatening her and saying he would hire someone to beat her up. Deputies gave the complainant information on obtaining a harassment restraining order (HRO) and offered extra patrols.
• A Woodland Court resident at 4:58 p.m. Sept. 30 reported a neighbor for yelling at her children when they got off the school bus, as part of ongoing verbal disputes with different neighbors. On Sept. 21, the complainant reported another neighbor for throwing a water bottle at her son and found herself in a dispute when she went to talk with that neighbor. After the complainant said she wanted the confrontation documented, deputies advised the neighbors to stay away from each other.
• A Griffin Court resident on Sept. 30 reported two unwanted juveniles who came to the residence to look for her son following an armed robbery of her son earlier in the week.
Willernie
• A white GT mountain bike was reported found Sept. 27 in front of a business on Stillwater Road. After the bike’s serial number was not found on the missing/stolen list, Deputies took the bike to the evidence room for safekeeping.
• A restaurant owner on Stillwater Road reported finding a key fob for a 2019 gray Chevrolet Silverado with attached dealership tab outside the business Oct. 1. The owner told deputies she would keep the item locked away in the restaurant in case the owner returned. Deputies then checked the area for a stranded vehicle matching the reporter’s description but were unable to locate the vehicle.
