The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A Lake Avenue resident on May 23 reported people for being on the beach at night, saying that being able to hear people on the beach at night was disturbing and constituted harassment.
Dellwood
• A Dellwood Avenue resident reported theft from a motor vehicle May 28.
Grant
• An eastbound motorist was issued a written warning at 11:22 p.m. May 23 on Leeward Avenue N. and 75th Street N. for tabs that expired in April after Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies conducted a traffic stop for a headlight out. During the stop, deputies conducted a National Crime Information Center (NCIC) check and discovered the tardy tabs. The driver was verbally warned about the missing headlight.
• An unidentified driver was arrested on a warrant at 3:15 a.m. May 24 on 75th Street N. and Lake Elmo Avenue N.
• A suspicious male appearing to look for rocks in a construction area on Inwood Way N. May 24 turned out to be worthy of suspicion after deputies on routine patrol noticed his car parked on the shoulder. When deputies ran his plate number, they learned he had several entries in the WCSO files for suspicious behavior in construction areas as part of an ongoing issue. The lurking construction site male then left the area. Deputies conducted extra patrol of the Inwood Way N. construction area in the following days.
• A motorist was cited May 26 on Highway 36 for displaying tabs that expired in September 2020.
Mahtomedi
• A Minnesota motorist was cited May 23 on Long Lake Road for driving after suspension and possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia in a motor vehicle after deputies spotted the subject without a front license plate and ran the rear license plate. After discovering the driver's suspended status, deputies conducted a traffic stop and smelled pot coming from the vehicle. They soon located the marijuana and paraphernalia.
• An unidentified motorist was arrested at 2:39 a.m. May 25 on Lincolntown Road and Old Wildwood Road following a pursuit and a crash.
• A motorist was cited May 25 in the 900 block of Stillwater Road for seat belt violation. Another driver was cited that same day for the same offense in the 700 block of Hilton Trail N.
• A motorist was cited May 25 in the 800 block of Stillwater Road for possessing marijuana in a motor vehicle, following a traffic stop for multiple violations.
Pine Springs
• A motorist was cited for speeding 82 mph in a 55 mph zone at 1:15 a.m. May 25 on Highway 36.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited May 26 on westbound Highway 36 for speeding 76 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar. Two other motorists were cited for speeding at that location that day.
Willernie
• Deputies were dispatched out on an assault call May 24 on Paddington Road.
