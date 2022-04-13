The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Dellwood
• Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) deputies arrested an unidentified motorist for DUI at 3:46 a.m. March 19 in the area of Dellwood Avenue and Echo Street, following a pursuit. The reason for the original attempted traffic stop was speeding.
Grant
• A Grant resident at an undisclosed address called in March 16 to report ordering an item online from a company that doesn’t actually exist.
• A resident in the 10000 block of Joliet Avenue N. on March 18 reported Xcel Energy for contracting with a tree service to clear trees around the power poles and lines running through his yard. The complainant had already contacted the city and the power company to make the report.
• Fraud was reported March 21 in the 1100 block of Dellwood Road N.
• Criminal damage to property was reported March 21 in the 9000 block of 107th Street N.
• A suspicious vehicle reported at 8:15 a.m. March 22 in the 9000 block of 96th Street N. turned out to be contractors getting ready to install flooring.
• An unidentified individual was arrested at 5:00 p.m. March 22 in the 11000 block of Julianne Avenue N. after staff at a group home attempted to detain him. He then went after deputies and assaulted them as well.
Mahtomedi
• An unnamed motorist was arrested on multiple warrants at 1:41 a.m. March 16 in the area of Century Avenue and Woodland Drive. The subject was also cited for driving after revocation.
• A violation of an order for protection (OFP) was reported March 21 on Maple Street.
• A suspicious vehicle reported at 4:05 a.m. March 22 left running and playing loud music in a parking lot on Stillwater Road turned out to be occupied by a cigar smoker who was sitting in his car because smoking was not allowed in his building. He agreed to turn down his radio as he smoked on.
• An unidentified motorist was arrested for theft at 5:42 a.m. March 23 near the gas station on Stillwater Road after deputies were called out to conduct a welfare check. The welfare check turned out to be a gas drive-off committed in a stolen vehicle.
Pine Springs
• A westbound motorist was cited March 20 on Highway 36 for speeding 71 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked her on radar at 389 feet. The driver was verbally warned for a child not wearing a seat belt while in his booster seat.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited March 20 on Highway 36 for speeding 76 mph in a 55 mph zone by stationary deputies, who clocked him on radar at 1,228 feet. The driver said he was speeding because he was in an Audi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.