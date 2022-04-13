White Bear Lake, MN (55110)

Today

Windy with a few snow showers developing later in the day. High 38F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Windy in the evening. Low 23F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.