The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies took a report about a phishing e-mail April 12 from Wildwood Avenue.
Grant
A resident in the 8000 block of 80th Street N. reported one of her accounts hacked April 11, and items ordered online by unauthorized persons.
Deputies pulled over a motorist April 11 on Highway 36 and issued a citation for failure to display current registration.
Mahtomedi
A resident in the 1000 block of Summit Avenue on April 8 reported his neighbor for leaving letters on his vehicle and at his doorstep complaining about his parking, among other things. After a study of the area, deputies could not find any kind of violation and advised the caller that he should document and report these incidents. The resident was advised to avoid any further altercation with the neighbor.
A pile of trash and personal items was reported dumped April 8 on the bank of a pond in the area of Old Wildwood Road and Robert Street.
Hickory Street residents reported theft from a motor vehicle April 9.
An unidentified motorist was cited at 1:18 a.m. April 10 in the area of Century Avenue and Woodland Drive for driving after revocation after deputies on routine patrol conducted a random license plate check of a vehicle. At 12:47 a.m. April 11, another motorist was cited for driving after revocation in the area of Century Avenue and Long Lake Road after deputies conducted another late-night license plate check.
A wallet was reported found April 10 near Mahtomedi High School on 75th Street N. and turned into City Hall. Deputies collected the wallet and placed it into evidence for safekeeping.
A bicycle was reported stolen April 10 from an address on Stillwater Road.
A suspicious male was reported April 10 conducting door-to-door sales in the 1000 block of Warner Avenue N. and walking through backyards to do so. When deputies contacted the owner of the company, they learned the male was offering estimates for roofing work. Deputies advised the roofing company that it was OK to go door-knocking with a permit, but trespassing in backyards was not allowed.
A Grove Street resident reported a motor vehicle stolen overnight April 12-13 after the keys had been left in the unlocked vehicle.
Pine Springs
An eastbound motorist was cited at 12:38 a.m. April 10 on Highway 36 to the northbound ramp to I-694 for driving without a valid driver’s license, after being pulled over for a lane change violation.
An unidentified motorist was arrested for DWI at 6:42 p.m. April 15 on Hilton Trail N. and 62nd Street N. after being pulled over for speeding.
Willernie
Deputies cited a motorist for driving after revocation April 9 in the area of Stillwater Road and Forest Avenue after conducting a traffic stop for expired tabs. After looking up the registration status on the computer, deputies also discovered the driving status of the motorist. The driver was made to wait for a valid driver to take over behind the wheel.
