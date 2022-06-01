The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A Birchwood Lane resident on May 3 reported a dump truck working on the nearby construction project on Wildwood Road for backing into her driveway and causing the asphalt to crack in multiple places. A water shutoff valve was also bent during the incident. While deputies were on scene, a similar dump truck arrived, but its driver denied causing the damage. Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies provided the complainant with a case number.
Grant
• A resident in the 8000 block of Jewel Avenue N. on May 3 reported a Comcast contractor for damaging his yard when he cut through the complainant's underground dog fencing. The contractor also used an electrical conduit that didn't belong to Comcast and that the complainant uses for his lights. Deputies provided the complainant with a case number.
• Parents picking up their kindergartners from Wildwood Elementary School in the 8000 block of 75th Street N. May 5 reported other parents for parking in the handicapped spaces, as part of an ongoing issue.
• A suspicious female walking in the 9000 block of 75th Street N. was reported at 12:30 p.m. May 6 for stopping people to ask for water and a charger for her phone. Deputies described her as appearing to be high and “semi-irrational.” She declined deputies' offer for a ride to the nearest gas station, but agreed to leave the area.
Mahtomedi
• A suspicious vehicle occupied by two persons reported at 12:08 a.m. May 2 parked outside a rental complex on Wildwood Road turned out to be guests of one of the tenants. The complainant called again to ask why the vehicle was still there, and deputies provided an update.
• An unidentified motorist was arrested for DWI at 12:49 May 2 in the area of Century Avenue and I-694 and refused a blood draw at the law enforcement center.
• A View Road resident on May 3 reported construction crews working on the CSAH 12 Turnback Project for allowing water runoff onto his property, which resulted in soil deposits and pollution of Long Lake behind his home. The complainant also took issue with the crews trespassing on his property to install erosion mitigation fencing on his land. The complainant said he had spoken to two Washington County engineers and a representative from the county attorney's office.
