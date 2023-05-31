The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
A suspicious light switch turning off and on above the complainant’s deck on Wildwood Avenue at 11:17 p.m. April 29, turned out to have been caused by the wind activating a motion sensor.
Dellwood
Two vehicles were reported for racing on Highway 96 at Apple Orchard Road at 4:51 p.m. May 1.
Grant
Deputies on patrol in the 7000 block of Kimbro Avenue N. at 3:47 a.m. April 27 just barely observed a male riding a bike without any lights.
Deputies on patrol during the late afternoon of April 27 conducted two traffic stops on motorists using their cell phones while operating a motor vehicle. The stops occurred at 5:07 p.m. on Highway 36 and at 6:22 p.m. in the 7000 block of Manning Avenue N.
Residents in the 11000 block of Ironwood Avenue N. reported being blackmailed online April 29.
A Minnesota motorist was cited at midnight April 30 in the area of Manning Avenue N. and 80th Street N. for displaying registration tabs that had expired in December 2021. The driver stated the vehicle belonged to his father and that he was unaware of the registration status of the borrowed vehicle.
A suspicious person seen on the property of a new home under construction in the 7000 block of Lone Oak Trail N. April 30 turned out to be the developer.
A resident in the 10000 block of Jody Avenue N. reported having a verbal argument over a text concerning a female May 2. After the other male threatened to come and find him, the complainant texted his address back at his adversary, saying, “I’m right here!” Deputies advised the complainant to not send any more texts.
Mahtomedi
A motorist was pulled over April 27 in the 7000 block of Hilton Trail N. for using a cell phone while driving a motor vehicle.
Wedgewood Drive residents reported fraudulent use of a credit card April 27.
A suspicious vehicle observed by deputies on patrol at 2:47 a.m. April 28 in the area of Edgecumbe Drive and Arcwood Road turned out to be a mail vehicle they had not seen before out at that hour circulating through its mail route.
A Warner Avenue resident reported youths shining a laser pointer into his house at 9:09 p.m. April 28. When the complainant confronted the kids, they ran and hid inside a neighboring residence. The suspects then escaped through a different door of that residence and ran off. When deputies spoke to a parent at the suspect address, she verified that her youngest son was not at home at that moment.
Deputies on patrol observed a vehicle parked at Wedgewood Park at 11:29 p.m. April 28 and persuaded its occupant to leave the park. The driver told deputies he was not aware of the park hours.
Property management at East Shore Place on Wildwood Road reported an ex-employee crashing at a tenant’s apartment May 1 and requested deputies “trespass” him off the property.
St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church on Stillwater Road reported five juveniles inside the building tampering with sound equipment May 1. The sound equipment was damaged, and one item was stolen, as captured on surveillance camera footage.
Bullying was reported at a school on Stillwater Road May 1, as part of an ongoing issue. The bullying started inside the school and is taking place at the Wildwood Library after school hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.