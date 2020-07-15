The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
• An unidentified motorist was cited June 22 on Manning Avenue N. and McKusick Road N. for stop sign violation and drug paraphernalia possession.
Mahtomedi
• A neighbor dispute over kids in the hallway was reported June 22 at an apartment building on Wildwood Road. After the complainant wrote a letter to the neighbor demanding she explain herself, the neighbor showed up at the complainant's door pounding and name-calling. Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies advised the complainant to take out a harassment restraining order (HRO).
• A purse is missing after a car window was broken in June 22 in the 1000 block of Lincolntown Avenue.
• A Wedgewood Drive resident reported being unable to obtain a driver's license June 22 because another person had obtained an Ohio driver's license in his name.
• A fight was reported June 22 in the 1000 block of Park Avenue.
• Teens creating a disturbance in a parking lot on Hallam Avenue S. were reported at 9:44 p.m. June 22. Deputies arriving on scene asked them to leave, and they did.
• Residents on Ashley Lane and Dahlia Street on June 23 reported false unemployment insurance claims filed in their names. On June 24, a resident on Pine Street reported the same scam.
• Propane tanks were reported stolen June 24 from Ridge Way.
• A resident on Wedgewood Drive on June 24 reported a neighbor for mowing grass on his property.
• A resident at an unknown address reported receiving a fake email June 24 from Thailand claiming to be from Amazon. The complainant suffered no monetary loss.
• A Wedgewood Drive resident reported his neighbor's lawn service for possibly damaging his sprinkler heads June 25. The complainant wanted to have the incident on record.
• Items were reported stolen June 25 from a work van in the 2000 block of Briarwood Avenue.
• Domestic assault and robbery were reported June 25 on Stillwater Road and East Avenue by a suspect who fled on a bicycle. A Keep Our Kops Safe (KOPS) alert was issued.
• A business in the 3000 block of Century Avenue N. on June 26 reported an unknown male for stealing a $2 fountain pop.
• A male FedEx employee was cited June 27 at his now former place of employment on Long Lake Road for assault after he hit a manager in the face over a paycheck. The male admitted to the deed and was “trespassed” from the property.
• A female boat passenger was issued a written warning at 8:04 p.m. June 27 on White Bear Lake for riding on the transom while the boat was underway.
Pine Springs
• Property related to a theft from Skyline Cleaners was reported found June 22 in the 7000 block of 64th Street N.
• A resident on Paddington Road on June 24 reported a construction company for damaging his lawn. After the complainant made contact with the business owner over the damage, deputies were no longer needed.
