The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies on stationary directed patrol cited a westbound motorist at 4:22 p.m. July 26 in the 700 block of Hall Avenue for petty misdemeanor driving the wrong way through the portion of Hall Avenue designated as one-way only.
• Deputies on stationary directed patrol cited another motorist at 5:34 p.m. July 26 in the 700 block of Hall Avenue for petty misdemeanor driving the wrong way on a one-way road, after they observed him headed westbound on the eastbound portion of Hall Avenue. They also issued a verbal warning for failure to provide proof of insurance.
• Trespassing was reported July 28 on Birchwood Avenue.
Dellwood
• An unidentified motorist was arrested for DWI at 1:46 a.m. July 30 on Highway 96 at ST 244, following a traffic stop for speed. Deputies conducted standard field sobriety tests during the stop.
Grant
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop at 1:46 a.m. July 28 in the 10000 block of 75th Street N.
• A resident in the 6000 block of Kelvin Avenue N. on July 29 reported receiving a scam phone call from a party claiming to be from Lexington Law Firm and saying that someone had stolen her identity and was ruining her credit score. The complainant suffered no financial loss or credit breach at the time of the report and has blocked the number.
• A resident in the 7000 block of 73rd Court N. on July 30 reported an Asian character spray-painted on the community mailbox and asked deputies about the existence of gangs in Mahtomedi or Grant. When the complainant was advised that deputies were unaware of any gangs in the area, the complainant requested extra patrol through the area, just in case.
Mahtomedi
• An unidentified motorist was arrested on a Washington County warrant at 10:59 p.m. July 21 at the intersection of Neptune Street, following a traffic stop for expired registration. A mobile data computer check revealed the warrant and also showed that the driver was suspended.
• An unidentified woman was arrested at 11:18 p.m. July 22 in the area of Stillwater Road and Mahtomedi Avenue after deputies observed her staggering around in the middle of the roadway and then in the fields.
• Deputies conducted seven traffic stops resulting in verbal warnings between July 27-30 at the following locations: Stillwater Road at Hilton Trail, Hilton Trail at 72nd Street N., Glenmar Avenue and Stillwater Road, Stillwater Road and East Avenue, in the 100 block of East Avenue, in the 1700 block of Briarwood Avenue and in the 100 block of Hickory Street. Each of the traffic stops occurred between 11:00 p.m. and 2:00 a.m.
•A motorist was cited at 11:39 p.m. July 29 on Lincolntown Avenue and Wildridge Road for speeding and running through a stop sign.
• A burglary was reported at 2:19 a.m. July 30 in the 1000 block of Warner Avenue after a male was seen running from the garage.
Pine Springs
• Deputies conducted four traffic stops between July 28-30 and issued verbal warnings at the following locations: Hilton Trail at 62nd Street N., southbound I-694 over Highway 36 and on Highway 36 at Demontreville Trail. All the stops occurred between midnight and 1:42 a.m.
Willernie
• Two reports of trespassing were submitted July 19 and July 20, both on Stillwater Road and accompanied by requests for formal trespassing documentation.
• Deputies conducted two traffic stops between 12:09 a.m. and 2:05 a.m. July 28 on Stillwater Road at Warner Avenue N. and Stillwater Road at Trim Place, respectively.
