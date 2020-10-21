The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
• A male motorist was cited Sept. 25 in the 6000 block of Lake Elmo N. for use of a wireless device while driving, after deputies observed the driver with a cell phone up to his ear. The motorist admitted to answering a phone call and using the phone while driving.
• An unnamed motorist was cited at 1:45 a.m. Sept. 26 on 75th Street N. and Inwood Way N. for speeding. During the traffic stop, Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies thought they had caught a whiff of marijuana and conducted a search. They found nothing marijuana-related, however.
Mahtomedi
• A driving student was cited Sept. 22 on northbound Century Avenue and Wildwood Road for driving on a learner's permit without a valid driver in the vehicle, after being pulled over for “very loud exhaust” and a license plate in the back window. He was verbally warned about the substandard equipment.
• A motorist was released at the scene of a traffic stop for window tint violation Sept. 22 in the 3000 block of East County Line Road after deputies smelled marijuana and found it in the vehicle along with other paraphernalia. The search yielded more items, and deputies confiscated them all for evidence and testing to determine their course of action regarding the motorist.
• A resident of Frankland Street on Sept. 22 reported receiving a phone call claiming that someone had his Social Security number and was using it to buy drugs. The complainant said he thought it was a scam and didn't give out any information, and deputies agreed.
• A Lyft driver reported an intoxicated passenger at 10:58 p.m. Sept. 22 on Mahtomedi Avenue and Quail Street. The driver said the passenger became upset and tried to grab him when he called deputies. While deputies were on the scene, the subject emerged from the woods in a very intoxicated state. Deputies contacted the passenger's fiancée to pick him up.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported early Sept. 25 on Mahtomedi Avenue and Maple Street. Deputies later located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. As a result, several citations were issued to the driver and passenger.
Pine Springs
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 7:01 p.m. Sept. 19 on westbound Highway 36 at the ramp to southbound I-694 for speeding 83 mph in a 55 mph zone and for seat belt violation by deputies on stationary patrol who clocked him on radar at 310 feet. The driver, whose attitude was described at good, admitted to speeding and not wearing the seat belt.
• A motorist was arrested Sept. 21 on Highway 36 for driving after cancellation due to unsafe behavior, following a traffic stop for seat belt violation.
• An SUV driver was cited Sept. 21 on Highway 36 and I-694 for speeding 69 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol in the center median monitoring westbound traffic for speed violations. The driver apologized for speeding and stated he'd set his cruise control in the 65 mph zone and forgot to adjust it downward.
• An unbelted driver was cited Sept. 22 on northbound I-694 at the Highway 36 ramp for speeding 71 mph in a 55 mph zone and failure to wear a seat belt. As the vehicle passed deputies at 71 mph, they observed the driver reach over and grab his seat belt. The driver admitted to not wearing his seat belt because he was “from farm country.”
• A wanna-be intoxicated driver was cited at 1:00 a.m. Sept. 25 on Highway 36 and Hilton Trail N. for speeding 79 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol. After deputies observed the driver's glazed eyes and odor of alcohol, they administered a field sobriety test. The driver barely passed, registering a .077 on the pbt.
• A biker on what deputies described as a “crotch rocket” was cited Sept. 25 on westbound Highway 36 at I-694 for speeding 102 mph in a 55 mph zone. Deputies described the rider's attitude as very good: he stopped immediately and admitted to passing a car and wasn’t surprised at how fast he was going.
Willernie
• A Minnesota woman was cited Sept. 22 on Stillwater Road at Wildwood Road for hands-free violation after deputies observed her tapping on the phone while driving. Deputies described the woman as argumentative and upset about the citation. However, she did admit to using her phone to change the music for her children while at the stop sign.
