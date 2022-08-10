The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A dog bite was reported July 13 in the area of Cedar Street and Wildwood Avenue.
• Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies driving along Hall Avenue at Wildwood Avenue cited a Minnesota motorist July 15 for driving the wrong way on a one-way street. Deputies described the street as “one-way for now due to construction and is clearly marked as one-way.” The motorist said he normally drives the correct way and asked for a warning instead of citation. When denied, the driver asked whether the city was paying extra to enforce one-way driving.
• Another motorist was cited July 16 in the 700 block of Hall Avenue for driving the wrong way on a one-way street after deputies turning their squad around observed his vehicle cross the construction barrier. The driver showed signs of impairment and admitted to drinking alcohol. However, tests showed no impairment.
• Two motorists were cited during the same traffic stop July 16 in the 700 block of Hall Avenue after deputies on routine patrol saw them both drive around the wrong-way signs. The first driver said she didn't live in the area and was housesitting. The second driver was cited for driving after suspension and for driving the wrong way down a one-way street after deputies had to verbally identify the driver. A licensed driver was summoned to drive her vehicle away from the scene.
Grant
• A package was reported stolen July 14 from the 9000 block of Jeffrey Blvd. N.
Mahtomedi
• Two males were reported July 11 for physically fighting in the kitchen area of the Lakeshore Treatment Center on Quail Street. On arrival, deputies separated the males and directed medics to treat them for their minor injuries. Both males were released from the scene.
• A burglary in progress reported July 12 in the 1000 block of Lincolntown Avenue turned out to be a TV on in the background.
• A motorist was cited for speeding July 12 in the 100 block of Dunbar Way, and a second motorist received a verbal warning July 13 in the 700 block of Woodland Drive. A third motorist was cited July 14 in the 1000 block of Lincolntown Avenue for using a cellphone while driving. A fourth motorist was cited for speeding July 14 in the 1000 block of Lincolntown Avenue.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited July 15 for displaying registration that expired in May and for hands-free cell phone violation, after deputies observed a vehicle stopped at the intersection of Mahtomedi Avenue and Birch Street with its driver tapping away on his phone. The driver admitted to being online and looking something up.
• A Juniper Street resident reported a car egged July 16.
• Deputies conducted two boat stops July 16 on White Bear Lake and issued two written warnings. One warning was for displaying expired registration and for having no throwable personal flotation on board. The other was to a pontoon boat operator who had two children under the age of 10 on board who were not wearing a life vest.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen July 16 from a vehicle parked on 69th Street N.
Willernie
• A Chatham Road resident on July 14 reported his significant other was shot at with a BB gun.
• A Warner Avenue S. resident on July 16 reported that his son had money stolen from him after he tried to buy marijuana and Suboxone.
— Loretta Harding
