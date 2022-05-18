The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Dellwood
• Suspicious activity reported at the White Bear Yacht Club on Dellwood Avenue at 8:23 p.m. April 19 turned out to be workers cleaning up after a fire that occurred earlier in the day.
Grant
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop April 17 in the 7000 block of Lake Elmo Avenue N. on a motorist using a cell phone in violation of the wireless communication device law.
• An unidentified motorist was cited April 19 in the 7000 block of Lake Elmo Avenue N. for driving after suspension after deputies conducted a traffic stop for failure to maintain the lane.
• A suspicious backpack report in Room 2010 at Mahtomedi High School in the 8000 block of 75th Street N. at 10:30 a.m. April 20 turned out to be all of that and only that — but on a grand scale. When deputies responded to the call, they learned that Room 2010 didn’t exist. They also learned that several other surrounding schools were receiving the same call from the same Tennessee area code phone number. In the end, the whole episode was determined to be a mass computer call with no credible threat.
• Theft was reported April 20 from the 6000 block of Indian Wells Trail.
Mahtomedi
• A Hallam Curve resident on April 18 reported receiving a suspicious handwritten envelope with no return address in the mail. Inside the envelope was a sheet of toilet paper that appeared to have been unused. When asked about possible suspect information, the complainant mentioned family members with bad blood due to inheritance issues.
• The Holiday station on Stillwater Road on April 19 reported two gas drive-offs, one at 11:57 a.m. and the other at 1:31 p.m.
• A fight among juveniles reported at 3:42 p.m. April 19 started out behind the Washington County Library on Stillwater Road. The movable feast then continued across the street at the gas station, after library officials asked the youths to leave the property. When the juveniles found out that the “cops were called,” they returned to the library to reconvene the fight. The “cops” allowed them into the library only long enough to retrieve their belongings before leaving the property.
• A Wedgewood Drive resident on April 20 reported finding her front license plate missing, although the rear plate was still attached. Without any clues as to whether the plate was stolen, deputies provided a case number and advised the complainant to get new plates from the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).
Willernie
• A suspicious vehicle parked at 4:07 a.m. April 23 on Leeds Place turned out to be a Lyft driver waiting to pick up a passenger from across the street.
