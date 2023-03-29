The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
Suspected fraud was reported March 2 on Cedar Street.
Dellwood
A suspicious vehicle reported at 3:09 a.m. March 1 outside a business on Dellwood Road N. turned out to have belonged to an employee of the business.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies at 12:41 a.m. March 4 conducted a traffic stop in the area of Dellwood Avenue and Peninsula Road and issued a citation to the driver for speeding 54 mph in a 35 mph zone.
Grant
Deputies issued a warning Feb. 26 to a snowmobile operator in the area of Manning Avenue N. and 75th Street N. for incorrect registration display. They issued another warning 15 minutes later to a snowmobile operator in the area of Manning Avenue N. and 80th Street N. for an improper stop at a road crossing. Fifteen minutes after that, deputies issued a warning to a third snowmobile operator for making an improper stop at a road crossing in the 8000 block of Lofton Avenue N.
Disorderly conduct was reported March 2 in the 8000 block of 75th Street N.
Mahtomedi
Deputies on routine patrol in the 700 block of Stillwater Road during the evening of Feb. 26 conducted a traffic stop after observing a vehicle failing to stay in its lane, and conducted a vehicle search.
An unidentified motorist was arrested for DWI at 9:56 p.m. Feb. 26 on Mahtomedi Avenue after deputies observed a vehicle almost strike another vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. After they administered field sobriety tests, deputies arrested the driver.
An unidentified suspect was taken into custody at 4:47 a.m. Feb. 27 after deputies were dispatched out to the scene of an unwanted person at an address on Stillwater Road. While conducting computer research en route, deputies were advised of a domestic abuse no-contact order violation between the parties involved.
Deputies took multiple complaints from an address on Woodland Drive at 2:10 a.m. and 5:02 a.m. Feb. 28 about threats being made.
A motorist was pulled over Feb. 28 in the 7000 block of Hilton Trail N. for centerline violation.
A delivery person reported being followed by an unknown male on Ledgestone Drive at 5:09 p.m. March 1. The complainant told deputies he thought he was being shadowed in the interest of road rage and just wanted to report the incident. Although the situation had de-escalated, deputies advised the complainant that they would conduct extra patrol to try and locate the suspect vehicle.
Deputies were dispatched out March 1 to support a landlord serving an eviction notice to a tenant on Dwinnell Avenue. With deputies at his side, the landlord served the notice without incident.
A motorist of undisclosed identity was arrested for DWI at 10:36 p.m. March 2 in the area of Maple Street and Warner Avenue N. after deputies on patrol observed a speeding vehicle and conducted a traffic stop to administer standard field sobriety tests.
Deputies arrested a motorist on a misdemeanor warrant at 11:40 p.m. March 2 in the area of Long Lake Road and Century Avenue N.
A motorist in the area of Century Avenue and Woodland Drive was cited at 2:41 p.m. March 3 for driving after suspension.
Pine Springs
A motorist in the area of Hilton Trail N. and 66th Street N. was cited at 10:05 p.m. March 2 for driving after revocation and failure to provide proof of insurance, after deputies observed a vehicle displaying expired registration and conducted a traffic stop.
