The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies responding to the scene of an abandoned, heavily damaged vehicle in the 10000 block of Joliet Avenue N. July 31 discovered that the vehicle had just been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as stolen. No suspects were on scene, but Stillwater Towing soon was.
Mahtomedi
Deputies were involved in a short pursuit at 9:21 p.m. July 25 that ended with the suspect vehicle crashing, following a report that occupants of a Jeep were throwing objects at people near Stillwater Road and East Avenue.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop for speeding July 26 on Hickory Street.
A Minnesota motorist was cited July 26 on southbound Mahtomedi Avenue and Dahlia Street for failure to provide proof of insurance and for expired registration, after deputies observed the vehicle at Juniper Street displaying tabs from December 2022. The driver admitted to not having insurance on the vehicle.
Deputies cited a motorist for speeding July 27 on 72nd Street.
The owner of a house on Kale Street reported trespassers on their unoccupied property July 27, after finding lights on inside as part of an ongoing issue. After deputies cleared the house, they notified the owner that he needed to board up the house.
A FedEx employee on Long Lake Road reported a tire on his vehicle slashed while he was at work at 3:10 a.m. July 28. The complainant said he thought the suspect could have been a co-worker with whom he recently had an argument.
An unidentified person was banned from the Holiday station on Stillwater Road July 29 following the report of a phone stolen from the gas station. The phone was located and returned.
An unidentified motorist was arrested for DWI at 12:16 a.m. July 30 on Long Lake Road and Century Avenue after deputies conducted a traffic stop following a driving complaint of lane violation.
A lost purse was reported July 30 after its owner believed it may have been left at the Aldi store on Wildwood Road. The purse was last seen on July 28, and Aldi said they didn’t have it. Deputies advised the complainant to call her bank or credit card company to inquire about unauthorized charges if she was unable to find the purse.
An abandoned bicycle, believed stolen and dumped, was reported July 30 on Jesse James Lane.
Deputies cited a motorist at 12:50 a.m. July 31 on Woodland Drive and Century Avenue for driving after revocation, following a traffic stop for expired registration.
Willernie
A business on Stillwater Road on July 25 reported an abandoned vehicle parked in their lot for almost a month and wanted the WCSO to tow the vehicle. After deputies confirmed the vehicle was not stolen, they advised the complainant that as the vehicle was on private property, the business owner had their blessing to arrange for the tow.
A Stillwater Road business reported a teenage girl for digging through their dumpster and looking into cars on July 27.
A resident near Wildwood Road and Paddington Road on July 27 reported a neighbor’s guests for moving one of his targets, such that he could not find it. Deputies, along with the guest, helped to look for the missing target. The complainant also thanked deputies for searching for the target.
A juvenile motorist was cited for provisional license violation and failure to drive with due care at 12:14 a.m. July 28 on eastbound Wildwood Road and Stillwater Road after deputies on patrol observed him driving in excess of 70 mph in a 40 mph zone. During the traffic stop, deputies observed five passengers, all under the age of 18 and not related to the driver, in the vehicle. One of the passengers was not wearing a seat belt as all of them were in use. The driver, who admitted to speeding at roughly 70 to 75 mph, had received his provisional license just four days before the traffic stop.
The rear left window of a vehicle parked near the former Roma building on Stillwater Road was reported broken in July 28. The complainant reported that nothing was missing from the vehicle.
