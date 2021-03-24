The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
• A dog bite was reported Feb. 28 in the 10000 block of 114th Street N.
• A woman was cited March 1 on Manning Avenue N. and Highway 36 for hands-free cell phone violation after eastbound Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies waiting at the red light observed the driver to their left holding a cell phone in her hand and manipulating the screen. At one point, the driver looked up, moved forward a few feet, then continued on the phone. The driver admitted to checking messages.
• A resident in the 6000 block of Lake Elmo Avenue N. on March 2 reported fraud during the sale of a vehicle.
• The driver of a white pickup truck towing a trailer was cited March 3 on southbound Manning Avenue and 80th Street N. for improper passing violation after deputies in their unmarked squad observed the vehicles in front of them pass another vehicle in the left turn lane. The turn lane was clearly marked, and the driver said he had no excuse. However, he did confide that the truck in front of him was kicking up gravel and he was late for work. That was why he passed the other vehicle.
Mahtomedi
• A gas drive-off totaling $41.04 was reported Feb. 21 from the Holiday station on Stillwater Road.
• A male motorist was cited Feb. 21 in the 200 block of northbound East Avenue for hands-free cell phone violation after deputies waiting for traffic to pass observed a vehicle pass them with emergency flashers activated while the driver worked a phone atop the steering wheel. The driver told deputies his flashers were on due to transmission trouble and that he was only using the phone to see where his wife was in case he broke down. After all, he wasn't texting or talking, he said. Deputies quickly advised the motorist that using an app to keep track of his wife was also not permitted. When deputies prepared the citation, the driver said, “OK, then, let's do it.”
• A business on Wildwood Road reported a motor vehicle stolen overnight Feb. 21-22.
• The Holiday gas station on Stillwater Road on Feb. 22 reported a gas drove-off totaling $22.27 at pump No. 2. Employees retrieved the license plate number and, after several attempts at contact, left a voicemail message. The vehicle’s registered owner advised deputies that he was on his way to the station to pay for the fuel. The registered owner said he was having issues with the pump reading his card earlier that day.
• A stolen vehicle was reported recovered Feb. 22 on Wedgewood Drive.
• Two persons were arrested at 11:29 p.m. Feb. 23 on Warner Avenue S. for undisclosed violations following a traffic stop for expired registration. A formal complaint has been filed.
• Deputies issued a citation at 11:53 p.m. Feb. 24 at the intersection of Wildwood Road and East County Line Road for an undisclosed offense.
• An unidentified motorist was arrested at 12:24 a.m. Feb. 27 on Wildwood Road and Lincolntown Avenue for DWI after deputies initiated a traffic stop for speed and suspicious activity. After deputies made contact with the subject, they noticed the driver showed signs of impairment. Field sobriety tests were performed and a portable blood test sample taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.