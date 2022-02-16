The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies at 6:44 a.m. Jan. 25 issued a citation on behalf of the city of Birchwood Village on Wildwood Avenue for an undisclosed ordinance violation.
• An unnamed motorist was cited Jan. 28 on Wildwood Avenue for speeding 26 mph in a 20 mph zone.
• A U.S. citizen was cited Jan. 29 in the 3800 block of County Line Road for driving after suspension by deputies on routine patrol, who pulled him over for speeding. Deputies patrolling in the opposite direction clocked the subject’s speed on radar at 40 mph in a 30 mph zone. Because the driver had no driver’s license, deputies identified him using his passport.
Grant
• A resident in the 9000 block of 103rd Street N. on Jan. 18 reported mail theft.
• A resident in the 11000 block of Grenelefe Avenue N. on Jan. 19 reported fraudulent charges on his credit card.
• Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies at 7:45 a.m. Jan. 20 conducted a warrant arrest in the area of Lake Elmo Avenue N. and 62nd Street N.
• A juvenile in the 8000 block of 75th Street N. was reported Jan. 20 for brandishing an Airsoft gun on Snapchat.
• A motorist was arrested for DWI at 2:08 a.m. Jan. 21 in the area of 60th Street N. and Lake Elmo Avenue N. after deputies responded to a report of a driver being slumped over the wheel of his vehicle and facing the wrong way in traffic.
Mahtomedi
• A snowmobile operator was arrested on a warrant and for possessing drug paraphernalia while operating his sled at 11:41 p.m. Jan. 17 in the area of East Avenue and Stillwater Road, after deputies conducted a traffic stop on the snowmobile.
• An unidentified motorist was arrested for DWI at 2:51 a.m. Jan. 18 in the 3000 block of Century Avenue after deputies on patrol checked on an occupied vehicle parked at a closed business after hours.
• A motor vehicle was reported stolen Jan. 18 from a Mahtomedi Avenue address.
• A resident in the 1000 block of Griffin Avenue on Jan. 18 reported someone opening a bank account at the PNC bank by using her name. So far, it does not appear that fraud has been attempted.
• A semi-trailer was reported stolen Jan. 18 from an address on Long Lake Road.
• A Metro transit bus was reported stolen Jan. 20 from an address on Long Lake Road. Deputies initiated a pursuit of the stolen bus.
• A 71st Street resident on Jan. 22 reported her son was being harassed over Snapchat. Deputies advised the complainant to have her son block the other male or tell him to stop contacting him. Deputies also advised the complainant on how to take out a harassment restraining order (HRO).
