The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
A wallet was reported stolen Feb. 1 from the 9000 block of 60th Street N.
A suspicious wounded deer that reportedly needed dispatching Feb. 2 in the 10000 block of Inwood Avenue N. turned out to be only slightly wounded and not ready to leave this world after it sauntered away under its own power when Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on the scene.
Deputies cited a motorist at 10:24 p.m. Feb. 3 along Highway 36 for driving after cancellation.
Mahtomedi
A suspicious vehicle in the 1000 block of Mahtomedi Avenue reported anonymously at 3:52 a.m. Jan. 29 turned out to belong to friends of one of the residents on the block.
A Lyft driver dropping off a passenger on Frankland Street reported being assaulted by his intoxicated male passenger at 2:12 a.m. Jan. 30.
A golf cart was reported stolen Jan. 31 from a business on Long Lake Road.
A suspicious male reported at 11:21 a.m. Feb. 1 for walking along a sidewalk in an intoxicated manner near Wildwood Liquors on Stillwater Road and Warner Avenue turned out to be just minding his own business.
A phone was reported lost Feb. 1 in the area of St. Jude’s Church in the 700 block of Mahtomedi Avenue.
An adult male was arrested on a gross misdemeanor Washington County warrant at 7:53 p.m. Feb. 1 in the 600 block of Edith Avenue.
A suspicious red van parked on Dunbar Way off and on during the past week and occupied by a suspicious male turned out to be a private investigator conducting surveillance of a residence in the area after deputies responded to the report at 8:35 a.m. Feb. 2. A half hour later, the spying was reciprocated anew when, upon seeing the squad car on their street alongside the red van, neighbors called in wondering what the vehicle was there for.
A motorist received a citation at 11:05 p.m. Feb. 4 following a traffic stop for a burnt-out headlight in the 900 block of Stillwater Road.
Pine Springs
A stolen vehicle was reported Jan. 29 on eastbound Highway 36 at I-694, but sped off along westbound I-694 before deputies could respond.
A motorist was cited Jan. 30 in the 6000 block of Hilton Trail N. for displaying tabs that expired in August 2022.
Another motorist was cited Jan. 31 on westbound Highway 36 at the ramp to westbound I-694 for driving after revocation, failure to provide proof of insurance and failure to drive a registered vehicle, after being pulled over for driving a vehicle without license plates.
Deputies on routine patrol Feb. 3 conducted a traffic stop on westbound Highway 36 over Hilton Trail N. and issued a citation for undisclosed violations.
