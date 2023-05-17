The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
A tree was reported down and blocking passage along Cedar Street April 19. When Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene, a man was already clearing the tree away.
On April 20, Cedar Street residents reported a civil dispute between neighbors regarding a garbage can that was left out in the incorrect spot.
Dellwood
Dellwood Avenue residents reported a purse stolen from a motor vehicle April 17 as part of related cases of motor vehicle tampering.
Deputies on patrol April 17 found a wallet at the side of the road in the 7000 block of Dellwood Road N. and returned it to its owner. The owner revealed the wallet had been lost in December, after he left it on top of a vehicle.
Grant
Deputies assisted another law enforcement agency April 13 by going to a harassment suspect’s home in the 11000 block of Dellwood Road N. and telling him to knock it off and to quit bothering the complainant.
Suspicious smokers sitting in vehicles in the 11000 block of July Avenue N. were reported at 9:26 p.m. April 14.
A bicycle was reported stolen April 20 from Mahtomedi Middle School in the 8000 block of 75th Street N.
Mahtomedi
A resident in the 1000 block of Berwick Lane reported two individuals trying to open his vehicle door at approximately 1:00 a.m. April 13 just before being spooked by the complainant’s motion light. The complainants discovered the activity after viewing surveillance footage. Residents on Woodland Drive reported their son’s vehicle gone through overnight April 12-13 with nothing taken. The suspects played a starring role on the complainant’s security camera video.
An individual was arrested April 14 on Stillwater Road for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order.
Deputies were called out to an address on 72nd Street N. April 15 to stand by while the complainant’s mother retrieved her vehicle from her aggressive boyfriend’s residence. The complainant had to leave her own vehicle behind while she was out on a date with the belligerent boyfriend.
Frankland Avenue residents on April 17 reported items stolen from a motor vehicle as part of related cases in the area.
An unidentified motorist was cited at 12:11 a.m. April 18 in the area of Century Avenue and Woodland Drive for driving after revocation, after deputies conducted a traffic stop for expired registration.
Theft was reported April 18 in the 3000 block of Century Avenue.
Pine Springs
An unidentified motorist was arrested for DWI at 6:42 p.m. April 15 on Hilton Trail N. and 62nd Street N. after being pulled over for speeding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.