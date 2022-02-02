The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• An Oakhill Court resident on Jan. 5 reported finding a bin of mail left behind by a postal worker and said he would contact the postmaster.
Dellwood
• A motorist reported an object thrown at his windshield Jan. 5, possibly from a passing car in the area of Dellwood Avenue and Yellow Birch Road.
• A Fenlea Circle resident on Jan. 6 reported the familiar unemployment scam after receiving a letter in the mail. The complainant had not given out any money or financial information.
Grant
• A snowmobile operator was verbally warned Jan. 5 in the area of 120th Street N. and Manning Trail N. for failure to display current registration.
• A resident in the 8000 block of 80th Street N. on Jan. 6 reported his roommate for stealing a pair of safety glasses from his room. The complainant didn’t want Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies to contact anyone, preferring to simply receive a law enforcement report for a homeowners insurance claim.
• A resident in the 7000 block of Jocelyn Road N. on Jan. 7 reported receiving unemployment insurance papers in the mail with his name on them, even though he did not sign up for them. Deputies advised him to contact his employer, as he is in the construction industry and works a seasonal job. Deputies wondered if the employer accidentally sent out this information.
Mahtomedi
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop at 11:40 p.m. Jan. 2 in the 3000 block of Century Avenue for DWI and other turning and moving violations.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop of a stolen vehicle at 1:01 a.m. Jan. 4 on Kenwood Street.
• The three occupants of a vehicle parked in the Wildwood Park lot on Lincolntown Avenue at 10:18 p.m. Jan. 4 had all their beer and drug paraphernalia poured out onto the ground or confiscated after deputies on patrol located the vehicle in the park after hours. No citations were issued, law enforcement reported, because the driver tested perfectly on the field sobriety test with a blood alcohol content of 0.00.
• A male was reported Jan. 5 for entering an open business in the 3000 block of Century Avenue and stealing a purse.
• A gas drive-off was reported Jan. 6 at the Holiday station in the 700 block of Stillwater Road after deputies stopped by to conduct a business welfare check. When deputies contacted the registered owner of the vehicle, he said he would visit the business that afternoon to pay for the gas.
Pine Springs
• Deputies were called out Jan. 5 to assist a motorist who got stuck in a ditch in the area of 60th Street N. and Hilton Trail N. When they arrived on scene, the vehicle had already been helped out of the snow by a plow truck driver. However, the plow driver had lost his phone in the snowbank during the endeavor, and deputies located it after a search.
Willernie
• A motorist was arrested for DWI at 6:40 p.m. Jan. 6 in the area of Forest Avenue and Stillwater Road after he crashed into parked vehicles and then a building.
