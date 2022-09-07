The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A wrong way motorist was cited at 8:09 a.m. Aug. 9 in the 700 block of Hall Avenue for violating the local one-way ordinance.
• A westbound motorist was cited at 10:35 a.m. Aug. 10 in the 700 block of Hall Avenue for driving the wrong way through the eastbound-only zone. The driver said he was familiar with the one-way ordinance, but didn't want to take the long detour home.
Grant
• A resident in the 7000 block of Jamaca Lane N. on Aug. 9 reported a pop-up scam on her computer and was concerned that her computer had been hacked. However, she offered no bank information to the scammer and suffered no financial loss.
• A resident in the 7000 block of 73rd Court N. on Aug. 12 reported the United States Postal Service truck for striking and damaging a portion of his house.
• An unidentified motorist was pulled over Aug. 13 in the 10000 block of 75th Street N. and cited for displaying registration that expired in September 2021, and for failure to obtain a Minnesota driver's license within 60 days of moving to the state.
Mahtomedi
• A burglary was reported at 11:53 a.m. Aug. 7 at the abandoned Lakeside Club on Old Wildwood Road. On arrival at the scene, deputies saw that the door of the business, which had been closed and vacant for more than two years, had been pried open. Deputies cleared the building and noted nothing suspicious. At 4:31 p.m. Aug. 10, deputies assisted other agencies at the scene of a fire at the Lakeside Club. Arson is suspected, and two juvenile females have been detained.
• A motorist was cited late Aug. 7 in the 3000 block of East County Line Road for driving after suspension, after deputies conducted a traffic stop for a burnt-out headlight and found the driver license to be revoked.
• A Puma Lane resident on Aug. 8 reported the neighbor's dog for biting his dog.
• A Mitchells Court resident on Aug. 8 reported an extortion scam in which an individual claimed to have information on the complainant and was trying to use that information to coerce him into paying money.
• A business in the 1000 block of Wildwood Road on Aug. 10 reported two unwanted juveniles on the premises and asked deputies to provide trespass paperwork and photos of the youths.
• Deputies will conduct extra patrols of detour traffic, following an Aug. 10 complaint about higher traffic levels on Woodland Drive due to the road closures around Mahtomedi. They also conditionally promised extra patrol near the construction barriers at Mahtomedi Avenue and Wildwood Road following a complaint the same day about traffic driving through the barriers, as part of an ongoing issue.
Willernie
• A Stillwater Road resident reported on Aug. 7 a missing wallet.
• Deputies on routine patrol on Wildwood Road at 2:04 a.m. Aug. 9 observed two juveniles walking and informed them about their curfew violation before providing them a courtesy ride home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.