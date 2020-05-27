The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• An unidentified motorist was cited May 5 on Hall Avenue and Cedar Street for stop sign violation.
Grant
• A Honda generator was reported stolen May 5 from a new construction site in the 7000 block of 73rd Court N.
• A license plate was reported stolen May 7 from a vehicle in the 6000 block of Lake Elmo Avenue N. and used during a gas drive-off incident at the Mahtomedi Holiday station.
Mahtomedi
• A resident on Dahlia Street on May 3 reported mail stolen from numerous mailboxes and later found strewn along several streets in the area.
• A resident on Wood Street on May 3 reported a package stolen.
• A resident on Dahlia Street on May 4 officially joined the number of victimized residents along her street to report stolen mail after she realized a bill she had left out in April may have been stolen. Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies provided advice on how to protect her identity.
• A walker along Hardwood Lane on May 4 reported finding discarded mail and turned it over to deputies.
• A resident on Stillwater Road reported her vehicle splatted with a paintball sometime overnight May 4-5.
• A vehicle parked in the 1000 block of Lincolntown Avenue was reported broken into May 5 and several items taken.
• A driver smoking pot while parked in the 1000 block of Park Avenue at 11:42 p.m. May 5 was cited for possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia in a motor vehicle, after deputies spotted a vehicle occupied by three people in the park after hours. When deputies smelled burnt marijuana, they conducted a search, and voila!
• A man who stole a package from a resident in a multiple dwelling residence on Stillwater Road in December was reported May 6 for trespassing, as he was not supposed to be in the building.
• A resident on Edith Avenue on May 8 reported checks stolen from a mailbox. Three of them were used in an attempt to draw cash. Fortunately, the complainant's account was closed prior to attempted access.
• The Freedom gas station on Wildwood Road on May 8 reported $40 worth of scratch-off cards stolen.
• A resident on Oak Court on May 9 reported receiving a suspicious text about winning money on Facebook. After he replied sarcastically, he quickly received a message from Grand Rapids, Michigan, stating, “Hey, I'm going to kill you — pay me $3,000.” Deputies advised the complainant of his options and told him not to engage with scammers. The complainant decided to let the matter rest.
Pine Springs
• A canoe was reported abandoned in the middle of Long Lake May 3 with a lifejacket and paddle inside, but no persons. The owner was contacted and accounted for.
Willernie
• A liquor store on Stillwater Road reported a juvenile couple for entering the store May 7 and stealing a bottle of Jack Daniels. A citizen reported finding an empty bottle lying in the grass across the street from the business. Deputies are waiting to watch the surveillance video in an attempt to identify the subjects. The owner said the female half of the pair had stolen from the store in the past.
• A male was reported for stealing $330 in Lotto tickets from the Holiday gas station on Stillwater Road on May 9. The surveillance video will be sent to investigations.
• A jacket containing a juvenile female school ID was reported found May 9 in Willernie Park. The property was returned to the doorway of the residence indicated on her identification.
