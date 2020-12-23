The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Dellwood
• A resident on Many Levels Road on Nov. 25 reported receiving a phone call from a person claiming to be from Amazon and asking about an item she had ordered. The complainant said she'd never ordered anything. Nevertheless, the caller wanted her to turn her computer on so they could reimburse her. The complainant hung up on the caller instead.
Grant
• The driver of a black sedan was cited Nov. 22 on southbound Goodview Avenue and 125th Street N. for failure to insure a vehicle and for displaying expired tabs. The driver said he was in the process of purchasing the vehicle that had been sitting idle for two years from a family member.
• A resident in the 11000 block of Keats Avenue N. reported the driver of a black or grey Scion for driving their vehicle off the road and taking out four fence posts and two small pine trees overnight Nov. 23-24. The vehicle was identified by its parts left on scene.
• A westward woman was cited Nov. 26 in the 8000 block of 75th Street N. for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone by eastward deputies who clocked her on radar. The driver said she was late for work.
• A resident in the 6000 block of Keats Avenue reported theft from a garage Nov. 27.
• A motorist driving past his bedtime at 10:27 p.m. Nov. 27 was cited in the 9000 block of 75th Street N. for speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies, who clocked him on radar. The driver admitted to not paying attention and rushing to get to bed early.
Mahtomedi
• An unidentified man was arrested on a warrant Nov. 22 on Stillwater Road. During the routine search, deputies discovered a marijuana pipe and Schedule II controlled substance on the driver.
• A burglary was reported Nov. 25 on Old Wildwood Road.
• A northbound motorist on Century Avenue N. at Wildwood Road was cited Nov. 25 for failure to provide proof of insurance after being pulled over for tabs that expired in June. The driver said the vehicle had been stolen and recovered recently but was unable to account for the insurance card.
• Deputies arrested a violator of an order for protection Nov. 27 on Hanson Street, following forbidden phone contact.
Pine Springs
• The driver of a gold minivan was cited Nov. 22 on Highway 36 at I-694 for speeding 85 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol in the center median. During the traffic stop conversation, the driver admitted to having pot in the vehicle. A search brought out the MJ along with four pieces of drug paraphernalia. The driver was cited for possessing those, too.
• An eastbound motorist was cited at 12:44 a.m. Nov. 25 on Highway 36 for driving after revocation and for speeding 65 mph in a 55 mph zone.
• The driver of a white SUV was cited Nov. 25 on Highway 36 and I-694 for speeding by deputies on stationary patrol. Deputies clocked her at 75 mph; the driver admitted to speeding 80 mph while knowing the limit was 55 mph. As the driver did not try to minimize her actions, her citation was reduced to 69 mph.
Willernie
• A Milford Lane resident on Nov. 25 reported his neighbor for cutting down a tree on his property. During the past 12 years, the neighbor has allegedly cut down the complainant's clothesline several times; put holes into a new garage; poisoned his dog, squirrels and rabbits; and blown leaves into his yard. When the complainant told deputies he'd confronted the neighbor several times without result, deputies advised him to research the use of cameras, as well as think about taking out a harassment restraining order.
