The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A key found in the roadway in the 3000 block of East County Line Road was handed off to Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies July 19 after the reporter flagged them down. Deputies will place the key into property if the owner cannot be found.
Dellwood
• Deputies were able to locate the owner of items reported dumped in the area of Heron Avenue N. and Dellwood Road N. July 19. They were made to come out to pick up their dumped items.
• A suspicious white powder in several plastic baggies reported found July 24 by employees on Dellwood Curve were found not to be narcotics, after the substance was submitted for testing with the county's evidence technician.
Grant
• A backpack containing a Microsoft laptop was reported stolen from a motor vehicle July 20 in the 11000 block of 60th Street N. after the driver's side passenger window was broken in. There is no suspect information.
• A chainsaw was reported found July 22 in the 10000 block of Inwood Avenue N.
• A traffic stop was conducted on an unidentified motorist at 7:14 a.m. July 23 for semaphore violation at the intersection of 60th Street N. and Lake Elmo Avenue N.
Mahtomedi
• A business in the 1000 block of Wildwood Road on July 19 reported a party who had been banned from the property for trespassing. An investigation is underway to view video surveillance footage.
• Neighbors on Dartmoor Road were reported July 20 for yelling and accusing each other as part of a continuing dispute. Deputies told the parties not to talk to each other and to take out harassment restraining orders.
• A resident in the 6000 block of Woodland Drive at 8:06 p.m. July 20 reported that a vehicle drove accompanied by yelling at the resident that he has white privilege. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle.
• A trailer reported recovered July 21 in the 3000 block of Century Avenue N. turned out to have been stolen July 16 from Oakdale. The license plate had been removed, the vehicle identification number had been scratched off, and numerous areas of the trailer had been spray-painted silver. Nonetheless, deputies were able to verify the trailer as stolen. The owner of the trailer was summoned to the scene to collect his trailer. Deputies left their business card with nearby business owners to solicit their help by checking their surveillance videos.
Pine Springs
• The driver of a white SUV was cited July 19 on westbound Highway 36 for speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol who clocked him on radar at 599 feet. Four other motorists were pulled over at this location on the same day for the same violations.
• An abandoned vehicle found parked on Viking Drive near Hilton Trail N. July 21 was verified as stolen and towed from the scene.
• A resident in the 5000 block of Warner Road on July 24 reported a lost wallet.
Willernie
• Deputies on patrol at 1:37 a.m. July 24 on Stillwater Road observed three juveniles walking down the road past curfew. They were all identified and transported home.
