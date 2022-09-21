The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
• Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies on Aug. 23 conducted a traffic stop in the area of Manning Trail N. and 115th Street N. for a missing rear license plate after hearing a complaint about poor driving conduct pertaining to that vehicle. Deputies didn't observe any driving misconduct from the vehicle, and the driver denied driving in untoward fashion.
• A father in the 9000 block of 83rd Street N. reported his son for stealing his vehicle Aug. 25. On further clarification, dad said his son took the vehicle three months ago without permission and wanted to know whether he could report a theft but with permission. After deputies consulted their on-duty attorney, they advised the complainant that the issue needed to be handled in the court and should not be reported as a stolen vehicle.
• An unidentified motorist was arrested for DWI Aug. 25 in the area of Dellwood Road N. and Manning Avenue N. after deputies responded to the scene of an impaired motorist.
• A motorist was cited Aug. 25 in the 11000 block of Manning Trail N. for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone after deputies trained their radar on the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. On Aug. 27, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 10000 block of Manning Avenue N. on a motorist speeding 77 mph in a 55 mph zone, or 22 miles over the limit.
• A resident in the 10000 block of 61st Street N. on Aug. 26 reported his checkbook stolen and money missing from his account.
• A driver was arrested Aug. 26 in the area of Manning Avenue N. and Settlers Way N. for driving after cancellation due to behavior inimical to public safety, after deputies on patrol researched his driving status and found him driving when he should not have been.
Mahtomedi
• An unnamed motorist was arrested for DWI at 1:26 a.m. Aug. 21 in the area of Forest Avenue and Birch Street after he was pulled over for traveling without headlights illuminated and took part in field sobriety tests that informed deputies' next moves.
• A View Road resident reported property damage and a possible burglary overnight Aug. 21-22.
• Deputies cited a motorist at 3:24 a.m. Aug. 22 in the area of Wildwood Road and Century Avenue N. for equipment violations, after they conducted a traffic stop for dark window tint and loud exhaust.
• A Mahtomedi Avenue resident on Aug. 22 reported suspicious activity involving his finances.
• Deputies cited a motorist Aug. 23 in the 1400 block of Mahtomedi Avenue for driving after revocation.
• A resident in the 3000 block of Century Avenue on Aug. 23 reported not receiving items purchased from a store.
• A juvenile was cited Aug. 24 in the area of Chatham Road and Robert Court for riding a miniature motorcycle on the public roadways, following a complaint. Deputies transported the motorcycle to the law enforcement center to be held as evidence.
• An individual known to the complainant is suspected of stealing an item from the complainant's vehicle in the area of Wedgewood Drive and Wildwood Road on Aug. 24.
• Suspicious activity reported at 5:18 p.m. Aug. 24 in the Wedgewood Drive area turned out to be deputies on patrol.
• An Aug. 24 visitor to Wedgewood Park on Wedgewood Drive reported finding several items that included a knife.
Pine Springs
• Deputies assisted the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension at 3:55 a.m. Aug. 26 in searching for a homicide suspect in the area of 60th Street N. and Hytrail Avenue N.
Willernie
• A business on Stillwater Road at 8:55 a.m. Aug. 23 reported a younger male wearing a hoodie with the hood up and a hand in his pocket for walking into the business and asking for money. The employee on duty told the hooded male that he could not have any money, after which the young hooded male promptly left.
