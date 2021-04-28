The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
• A truck driver was cited March 29 in the 11000 block of southbound 60th Street N. for hands-free cell phone violation after northbound Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies in their unmarked squad observed him talking into a cell phone held up to his ear. The driver said his wife had called, and the phone wouldn't sync up with his truck's Bluetooth system.
• Graffiti was reported March 29 on the tunnel that passes under Highway 36 at Mile 10 of the Gateway Trail. Graffiti was also reported March 30 on the bridge passing over Manning Avenue at Mile 4 of the Browns Creek Trail.
• A resident in the 10000 block of 62nd Street N. reported theft from a work van parked in his driveway overnight March 30-31.
• A wallet was reported stolen March 31 from a vehicle parked in the area of Jamaca Avenue N. and Jeffrey Blvd. N., after a window was smashed in.
• An eastbound motorist was cited April 2 in the 10000 block of 75th Street N. for speeding 72 mph in a 55 mph zone by westbound deputies, who clocked her on radar. The driver told deputies she knew why she was stopped and that she was coasting and speeding.
• A southbound driver at Jamaca Avenue N. and 75th Street N. was cited April 2 for hands-free cell phone violation after deputies westbound on 75th Street N. observed her stopped at the sign holding her cell phone up to her ear. When the driver saw deputies, she put the phone down. The driver told deputies she was on the phone with her mother because she was helping her move and wanted to tell her she was on her way. The driver also said she doesn't usually talk on the phone while driving.
Mahtomedi
• An unidentified driver was cited at 1:36 a.m. March 29 on Long Lake Road and Century Avenue N. for possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia in a motor vehicle, expired tabs and no front license plate. Deputies conducted a traffic stop for the missing plate and smelled marijuana in the motor vehicle.
• A fraudulent check was reported cashed March 30 in the 3000 block of Century Avenue N. The suspect is unknown.
• Methamphetamine was reported recovered March 30 in the area of Wildwood Road and Lincolntown Avenue.
• A stolen property burglary was reported March 31 on Rose Street.
• An unidentified motorist was cited at 1:06 a.m. April 1 outside Century College on Highway 120 for driving after revocation after deputies on patrol conducted a random license plate check.
Pine Springs
• A Minnesota motorist was cited March 31 on Highway 36 for speeding 74 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar at 346 feet.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 2:27 a.m. April 2 on westbound Highway 36 for driving after suspension and for speeding 74 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies, who clocked him on radar at 995 feet. The driver was also tested for blood alcohol content after deputies detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. He tested 0.078 on the field sobriety test.
• Deputies conducted traffic stops April 3 for speeding on Highway 36 at I-694 and for expired registration on I-694 just north of Highway 36.
Willernie
• Two young males were reported at 2:27 a.m. March 31 on Killarney Road for suspicious activity. Deputies made contact with the males, who said they were just having a verbal altercation. Deputies transported the youth to the station and to a relative's home. A valid driver was arranged to pick up the vehicle in the morning.
