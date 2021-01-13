The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop Dec. 6 in the 8000 block of 75th Street N. for speeding 73 mph in a 55 mph zone.
• An eastbound motorist was cited Dec. 6 in the 10000 block of 75th Street N. for speeding 71 mph in a 55 mph zone by westbound deputies who clocked him on radar. When asked if he knew why he was stopped, the driver said it was because he was going too fast. When deputies asked if he knew how fast, the driver said he didn't know.
• A pot-smoking motorist was issued a verbal warning at 12:51 a.m. Dec. 7 at the intersection of Jamaca Avenue N. and Dellwood Road N. for possessing marijuana and paraphernalia in a motor vehicle after being pulled over for expired tabs and emitting an odor of pot from the vehicle. Although the driver got off with only a verbal warning, he lost his stuff, after deputies confiscated the pot, pipe and grinder for destruction.
• An unidentified motorist was cited Dec. 7 at eastbound 75th Street N. and Manning Avenue N. for speeding 68 mph in a 55 mph zone by westbound patrolling deputies in their “fully marked squad,” who clocked him on their pretested radar. The driver told deputies he was having engine heating problems, so he got his car “up to speed” and put it in neutral before turning it off. Deputies advised the motorist that his methodology could be considered careless driving.
Mahtomedi
• A Woodland Drive resident on Dec. 6 reported theft from her mailbox.
• Deputies on routine patrol in the 14000 block of Wedgewood Drive at 3:17 a.m. Dec. 7 reported finding a package at the side of the road that had been previously opened and taped shut again with Scotch tape.
• Thin ice was reported Dec. 7 on a pond at the intersection of Lincolntown Avenue and Robert Street.
• A Stillwater Road resident reported hit-and-run damage to the side mirror of his vehicle while it was parked in a lot overnight Dec. 8-9.
• A resident on Stillwater Road at 2:51 a.m. Dec. 9 reported that an unknown acquaintance had threatened to break into her apartment to watch television. As of three hours later, no one had turned up at the residence for a free viewing.
• A Dwinnell Avenue resident on Dec. 9 reported students sharing inappropriate videos on social media.
• A credit card was reported used fraudulently Dec. 9 in the area of Century Avenue N. and Wildwood Road.
• A gas drive-off was reported Dec. 10 at the Holiday station on Stillwater Road.
• Deputies recovered a stolen vehicle at 12:17 a.m. Dec. 11 on Stillwater Road. The owner arrived and presented proof of purchase paperwork for the vehicle, which was then towed. Deputies provided a case number for insurance purposes.
• An eastbound motorist was cited Dec. 11 on Long Lake Road for speeding 39 mph in a 30 mph zone after deputies clocked him on radar at 47 mph.
• A Bichner Lane resident on Dec. 13 reported losing several thousand dollars,after being notified of a virus on her computer by persons claiming to represent a computer security company. The complainant purchased several gift cards for the scammer and also wrote a check before scanning the information to the suspect.
• A Wildwood Court resident on Dec. 13 reported the theft of Christmas decorations.
• A Woodland Court resident on Dec. 14 reported misplacing her Real ID that she thought had been in her purse. Because she searched everywhere for it without success, she reported it stolen in the event that something illegal were to happen with it. Deputies advised the complainant to contact DVS to have another ID card issued.
Pine Springs
• An unidentified motorist was cited Dec. 9 on Highway 36 for speeding 73 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar at 228 feet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.