The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A Birchwood Court resident reported theft from a motor vehicle overnight Oct. 10-11. Another theft from motor vehicle was reported on the same block during the same night and a similar occurrence was reported on Oakhill Court. A vehicle tampering with nothing of value taken was also reported that same night on Birchwood Court.
Dellwood
• A resident on Lacosta Drive reported a burglary overnight Oct. 12-13 after an unknown party accessed the complainant's detached garage through an open service door and tampered with his fancy sports car. The complainant thinks the would-be thieves were trying to steal the car. Some of the complainant's property was found on Oct. 14 at the neighbor's house.
• Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies conducted a traffic stop on Dellwood Avenue for DWI at 10:03 p.m. Oct. 15.
• A Pine Valley Drive resident on Oct. 16 reported an attempted scam via Facebook Marketplace. The complainant didn't send the party any money or suffer any loss.
Grant
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop for semaphore violation Oct. 12 on Highway 36 and Manning Avenue N.
• A resident in the 10000 block of Jamaca Avenue N. on Oct. 14 reported five Biden signs taken from his yard over the past two weeks. The complainant said he wanted charges filed against “those Trump idiots” who keep taking his signs. The complainant continued with, “If the Sheriff's Office cannot catch who is taking the signs and charge them, they are not doing their job.” The complainant had no real suspects or any other helpful information. Deputies told the complainant they would complete the report.
• A complainant in the 6000 block of Manning Avenue N. on Oct. 15 reported a vehicle broken into while it was parked at an apple orchard. A window was smashed in and items were taken from the vehicle.
Mahtomedi
• Residents on Shamrock Drive and Summit Avenue reported thefts from their motor vehicles overnight Oct. 10-11. Two different reports of vehicle tampering and thefts from motor vehicle occurred on Lincolntown Avenue Oct. 13. Items were reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle in a driveway on Board Avenue overnight Oct. 14-15.
• A Juniper Street resident reported an Oct. 14 neighbor dispute.
• A Dunbar Way resident on Oct. 14 reported finding a bag of tools. Deputies placed the bag into evidence as found property.
• Several political signs were reported found Oct. 16 in the parking lot of a church on Maple Street.
• A resident in the 1000 block of Griffin Avenue on Oct. 17 reported an attempted scam via phone from an “Agent Smith” saying she'd won $100,000 and to send the agent $1,000 to cover fees. The complainant knew it was a scam and hung up to call deputies instead.
Pine Springs
• A Minnesota motorist was cited by deputies on stationary patrol at 11:41 p.m. Oct. 15 on westbound Highway 36 at the I-694 ramp for driving after suspension and speeding 73 mph in a 55 mph zone.
• An intoxicated person suspected of leaving the scene of a physical domestic assault in Lake Elmo was located at 3:10 a.m. Oct. 16 on Warner Road and Pinecrest Road and arrested for DWI.
