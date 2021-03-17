The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies conducted a traffic stop Feb. 25 on Wildwood Avenue and East County Line Road and recovered a gun. An occupant of the vehicle has been formally charged.
• Deputies investigated a work van parked on Hall Avenue at 2:13 a.m. Feb. 25 with a door open and the tools inside exposed. Suspecting an attempted burglary, deputies contacted the registered owner, who said he had just left the door open. No items were missing.
Grant
• An unidentified motorist was cited Feb. 23 on Highway 36 and Manning Avenue N. for driving after revocation and for violation of the hands-free cell phone law, after deputies observed him working his cell phone while waiting at the red light. The driver told deputies he worked for Andersen Windows and was checking messages. He also pointed out that he was stopped. Deputies reminded him that cell phones are not allowed in drivers' hands while on the roadway. The subject also said he knew he was revoked, but was in a diversion program. Deputies immediately advised him that revoked drivers shouldn't be driving.
• A storage unit in the 11000 block of 60th Street was reported broken into Feb. 25.
• A motorist was arrested at 2:29 a.m. Feb. 26 on Highway 36 and Keats Avenue N. for possessing drugs in a motor vehicle.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited Feb. 27 on southbound Manning Avenue N. and 75th Street N. for driving after revocation and for displaying tabs that expired one year ago. The driver said he had renewed his tabs the previous evening and paid his fines a year ago to reinstate his license. As the subject's record still showed him as revoked, and he presented insurance that expired in June, deputies advised him he could not drive his vehicle.
• A stolen vehicle was recovered Feb. 27 in the 10000 block of Jody Avenue N.
Mahtomedi
• A driver westbound on Wildridge Road was cited Feb. 18 for displaying tabs that expired in July and failure to provide proof of insurance. The driver said he just hadn't gone in to file the paperwork. Deputies advised the driver about ways to register his vehicle on line and provide insurance information to the courts.
• A St. Paul motorist was reported Feb. 18 by Holiday gas station employees on Stillwater Road for driving away from a $62.14 tab.
• An employee of QC Pizza in the 3000 block of Century Avenue N. on Feb. 19 reported his rear license plate missing.
• The driver of a vehicle with blue lights on his rear license plate was arrested Feb. 19 in the 600 block of Stillwater Road for DWI, after deputies on patrol spotted him driving with fog lamps and no headlights. When deputies observed the classic signs of intoxication, they administered a field sobriety test, resulting in a reading of .11.
• A firearm was reported lost or stolen Feb. 20 from a residence on Wedgewood Drive.
Pine Springs
• An unidentified motorist was arrested Feb. 27 on eastbound Highway 36 over Hilton Trail for DWI, after deputies pulled him over for speeding 78 mph in a 55 mph zone. Though deputies noticed signs of intoxication, they were unable to persuade the driver to take a breath test. At jail, the driver registered .08 and was released with a citation for speeding.
Willernie
• An unidentified woman was arrested for assault Feb. 22 on Warner Avenue, after she was reported for displaying a long gun after getting into a verbal argument.
