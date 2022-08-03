The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• The barricades on Hall Avenue between Cedar Street and Jay Street were reported thrown into the ditch July 4. Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies retrieved the barriers.
• An unidentified motorist was cited July 7 in the 200 block of Cedar Street for driving after revocation, following a traffic stop for a vehicle driving the wrong way through the one-way zone. The driver was also cited for failure to provide proof of insurance.
• A juvenile male was cited July 7 for criminal damage to property after he and two other youths blew up a mailbox on Birchwood Avenue with a firecracker and left the scene. A witness retrieved the license plate, and deputies made contact with one of the youths at the address of the vehicle's registered owner.
• Identity theft was reported July 13 on Birchwood Court.
Grant
• A Dellwood Road resident called July 8 to report being a victim of a scam in which he sent money to an Instagram account to prevent a photo from being sent to his Instagram followers.
• A resident in the 9000 block of Lansing Avenue N. on July 10 reported the door handle ripped off his vehicle.
Mahtomedi
• Approximately $20 was reported stolen July 4 from a Stillwater Road address.
• Theft from a motor vehicle was reported July 5 in the area of Arcwood Road and Old Wildwood Road.
• Deputies issued a citation for speeding at 7:50 a.m. July 5 in the 300 block of Lincolntown Avenue.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen July 5 from a vehicle on Wildwood Road.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop for expired tabs July 6 in the 400 block of Mahtomedi Avenue.
• A Warner Avenue resident on July 7 reported an adult male who was performing yard work for him for stealing cash.
• A motorist was arrested on a warrant at 12:49 a.m. July 8 on Stillwater Road following a traffic stop for a broken taillight. A computer check showed the registered owner of the vehicle had a warrant out against him.
• A license plate was reported stolen July 8 from a vehicle on Glenmar Avenue. The plate number has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
June 21 is the longest day of the year and official astronomical start of summer. There are many activities Minnesotans try to squeeze in during the few fleeting weeks of summer. What activity are you most excited about?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.