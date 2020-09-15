The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A resident of Wildwood Avenue on Aug. 17 reported items stolen from a motor vehicle.
Dellwood
• A motorist driving near Dellwood Road N. and Apple Orchard Road at 11:20 p.m. Aug. 20 reported someone throwing sticks at his car. His side view mirror was damaged during the incident.
Grant
• An unidentified motorist was pulled over Aug. 16 on 75th Street N. at Keats Avenue N. for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone. Another motorist was also pulled over on Aug. 21 in the 11000 block of 75th Street N. for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone.
• A resident in the 11000 block of Hillcrest Court N. on Aug. 18 reported trying to sell an item on Facebook Marketplace and setting up a meeting place with a male who was interested in buying the item. The male suggested the female complainant come to his place as he was babysitting his kids and was unable to leave. If the complainant was rendered suspicious by that request, his sending her a picture of his naked child left no doubt, and she reported the incident.
• Juveniles were reported at 9:55 p.m. Aug. 18 for trespassing on the roof of the Mahtomedi High School building in the 8000 block of 75th Street N. Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies were unable to locate the trespassers.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited Aug. 19 on westbound 75th Street N. at Kimbro Avenue N. for speeding 69 mph in a 55 mph zone by eastbound deputies in their marked squad. The motorist’s attitude was described as “fair.”
• An unknown motorist was cited Aug. 19 on Jamaca Avenue N. for failure to provide proof of insurance after being pulled over for tabs that expired in March. The driver said the car had insurance but was unable to produce the papers. The driver also said she had ordered the tabs in March but had not received them yet. A computer check confirmed the driver’s tabs were good until March 2021.
• A resident in the 10000 block of 60th Street N. on Aug. 21 reported a stolen motor vehicle.
Mahtomedi
• A resident on Woodland Court on Aug. 17 reported items stolen from a work vehicle.
• Five boaters on White Bear Lake on Aug. 18 were stopped for failure to show current boat registration.
• A Minnesota mother was cited Aug. 18 in the 900 block of Wildwood Road for failing to provide a proper restraint system for her child after she was pulled over by deputies who observed her make a left turn without signaling. The mom said her small boy was in the regular seat with the shoulder belt on his neck because they were not going far. The driver was verbally warned about a malfunctioning taillight.
• A motorist was cited Aug. 19 in the 5000 block of Lincolntown Avenue for speeding 42 mph in a 30 mph zone.
Pine Springs
• A Minnesota motorist was cited Aug. 16 on Highway 36 and I-694 for speeding 71 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar. Sixteen additional motorists were cited at that spot for speeding at least 15 mph over the posted speed limit of 55 mph. A traffic stop was attempted on a 17th motorist, who was speeding 73 mph in a 55 mph zone and who didn’t stop. A pursuit was initiated before being terminated. The vehicle was later spotted eastbound on Long Lake Road.
Willernie
• A resident in the area of Stillwater Road and Penway Road on Aug. 19 reported a damaged mailbox.
• A red tote containing two purses and a bag with meth and paraphernalia was reported found Aug. 20 at a park near Charing Lane.
