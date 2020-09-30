The Washington County Sheriff’s Office recorded the following incidents in Birchwood, Grant, Mahtomedi and Pine Springs:
Birchwood
• An Oakridge Drive resident reported theft from a motor vehicle on Aug. 30. Four other residents on Wildwood Avenue, Wildwood Lane and on Five Oaks Lane also reported thefts from their motor vehicles on that same date.
• A resident on Dellwood Road N. on Sept. 2 reported the passenger side front window of a vehicle smashed in and unknown items taken.
Grant
• A traffic stop was conducted on an unknown motorist Aug. 31 on Manning Avenue N. and 75th Street N. for hands-free cell phone violation.
• An unidentified motorist was pulled over Sept. 2 in the 7000 block of Lake Elmo Avenue N. for speeding 69 mph in a 55 mph zone.
• Four different complaints were received Sept. 3 in the area of Heron Avenue N. and Dellwood Road N. about an aggressive German shepherd in the area chasing people. One complainant told deputies that the dog had chased his wife that day. When deputies advised the complainant that neither the WCSO, nor the city of Grant provides animal control, the complainant hung up on them. Later, deputies reported that they had contacted animal control to contain the aggressive animal.
• The owner of Loggers Trail in the 11000 block of 80th Street N. reported a burglary at 5:30 a.m. Sept. 5. Deputies dispatched to the site cleared the scene, took photos and gathered evidence.
Mahtomedi
• A motorist was issued a written warning Sept. 1 on Stillwater Road and Derby Lane for hands-free violation.
• A resident on Wedgewood Drive reported mail theft on Sept. 1.
• A resident on Shamrock Drive at 1:05 a.m. Sept. 2 reported a vehicle rummaged through by juveniles on bicycles. Nothing appeared to have been taken.
• An American flag was reported stolen Sept. 3 from a classroom at Century College in the 3000 block of Century Avenue. A suspect has been located.
• A motorist was arrested on a warrant at 9:26 p.m. Sept. 4 on Stillwater Road and Hilton Trail, following a traffic stop.
• A traffic citation was issued Sept. 4 in the 7000 block of Hilton Trail for driving after revocation.
Pine Springs
• A Minnesota motorist was arrested at 7:15 p.m. Aug. 30 on westbound Highway 36 for DWI after deputies on stationary patrol clocked him on radar at 78 mph in a 55 mph zone. During the traffic stop, the driver emitted a heavy odor of alcohol and admitted to drinking. A portable breath test at the scene registered 0.09. At jail, the breath test registered 0.12.
• An unidentified Minnesota driver was arrested at 11:05 p.m. Aug. 30 on westbound Highway 36 at I-694 for driving on a canceled license due to behavior inimical to public safety, after deputies pulled him over for speeding 74 mph in a 55 mph zone and conducted a computer check. The driver was also cited for failure to provide proof of insurance.
• A motorist was cited Aug. 31 on Highway 36 for speeding 72 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar 793 feet away.
• An unknown motorist was cited Sept. 2 on I-694 at the westbound ramp to Highway 36 for speeding 74 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar as he was passing another vehicle. The driver was also cited for failure to produce proof of insurance on lawful demand.
• A driver was cited Sept. 3 on I-694 at the ramp to westbound Highway 36 for speeding 72 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar at 834 feet. At least 13 other motorists were cited during this same time period at that location for speeding.
• A Minnesota driver was cited at 8:28 p.m. Sept. 5 on Highway 36 for speeding 74 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies, who clocked him on radar at 431 feet. The driver admitted to speeding and said he was late to meet friends in Stillwater.
• A motorist was arrested at 11:53 p.m. Sept. 5 on Highway 36 for DWI after he was pulled over for speeding 84 mph in a 55 mph zone.
