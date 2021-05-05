The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
• A westbound motorist was cited at 7:25 a.m. April 5 on Highway 36 and Manning Avenue N. for hands-free cell phone violation after Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies traveling to his left observed him talking into a cell phone that he held in front of his mouth. When the driver tried to tell deputies he was just moving his phone, deputies quickly advised him that they saw him actually talking into the phone he held as he was flying along. He was also verbally warned for having no front license plate on his vehicle.
• A resident in the 8000 block of Imperial Court on April 6 reported finding an empty backpack near her mailbox with no identifying items inside, except for a casino card with a neighbor's name on it. After she returned the backpack and card to her neighbor, it was learned that the backpack had been involved in a theft from motor vehicle.
• A resident in the 9000 block of 60th Street N. on April 7 reported unemployment fraud.
• A driving student was cited April 8 on Manning Avenue N. and Dellwood Road N. for speeding 68 mph in a 55 mph zone and for permit violation after deputies ran a driver's license check on the driver during the traffic stop. Although deputies smelled marijuana in the vehicle, they found only a trace amount of it during their search. The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, admitted to having only a learner's permit.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited April 8 on 75th Street N. and Ideal Avenue N. for driving after suspension after deputies conducted a random license plate check.
• An unidentified motorist was arrested on a warrant at 10:06 p.m. April 8 in the 6000 block of Manning Avenue N.
• A motorist was cited April 9 in the 11000 block of southbound 60th Street N. for hands-free cell phone violation by northbound deputies, who observed him holding a cell phone in front of his face and manipulating the screen. When deputies turned a 180 and pulled alongside the subject, he was still on his phone. When deputies asked the subject what he was up to, he said he was getting a podcast.
Mahtomedi
• A speeding motorist was arrested for misdemeanor DWI at 12:06 a.m. April 5 on Wildwood Road following a traffic stop during which field sobriety tests showed him to be intoxicated. He registered a blood alcohol content of 0.12 at the jail.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen overnight April 4-5 on Wildwood Road.
• Vehicle tampering was reported April 5 on Mahtomedi Avenue.
• A Wildwood Road resident on April 7 reported unemployment insurance identity theft.
• A business in the 3000 block of Century Avenue N. on April 8 reported shoplifting.
Pine Springs
• An unknown motorist was cited for speed April 9 on the ramp from Hilton Trail N. to westbound Highway 36.
Willernie
• Deputies cited a motorist April 9 in the 4000 block of Stillwater Road for stop sign violation.
