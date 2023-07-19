The Washington County Sheriff's Office reports the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
• Residents in the 9000 block of Justen Trail N. reported receiving a scam text June 11 claiming to have possession of their child's phone. The complainants checked immediately and confirmed their child still had their phone. Deputies advised the complainants to block the number and not to respond to further messages.
• A resident in the 7000 block of Jocelyn Road N. reported an Amazon delivery driver dropped off a package on June 12. After the complainant studied her video surveillance footage the next day, she noticed a man with hair “down to his knees” get out of a black Ram truck to take a video of the property, but not take the package from the front door. Although nothing was taken, except for the photo, the complainant wanted the incident documented.
• Another resident in the 7000 block of Jocelyn Road N. reported a gray Honda sedan pulling up to her barn June 13 and leaving immediately when she went outside. The complainant was unable to obtain a plate number of the vehicle or description of the driver. Deputies wondered if the incident was related to the suspicious vehicle call in the 7000 block of Jocelyn Road.
Mahtomedi
• A Park Avenue resident reported 50-60 vehicles parked near Park Avenue and Iris Street at 10:29 p.m. June 8, and he could not access his driveway. Deputies arriving on scene noted approximately 150 teens, near 18 years in age, congregating at a graduation party in the area. The graduates cleared out from the residence, as deputies rolled north and south along Park Avenue while continuing to force the remaining teens to disperse.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 11:36 p.m. June 8 on Grove Street for driving the wrong way on a one-way street, after deputies enroute to a large disturbance call observed the vehicle turn on Grove Street, pass multiple “Do Not Enter” signs and push against the correct flow of traffic. The driver's attitude was described as “good”.
• Shoplifting was reported June 11 at a Wildwood Road business.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop and cited a motorist at 12:41 a.m. June 13 near Century Avenue N. and Wildwood Road for driving after revocation and failure to provide proof of insurance.
• A Wildwood Road resident reported a scam on June 13.
• A Windsor Lane resident reported identity theft fraud June 14 without financial loss at the time of the report. The complainant thinks the suspect was from New York City.
• Deputies on general patrol at 12:55 a.m. June 15 removed a vehicle and its occupants from a park after hours near Locust Street and Neville Avenue. The two occupants went quietly in their vehicle.
• Deputies on patrol searched for a suspicious person at large, after they observed an unidentified person running along the 400 block of Park Avenue at 1:23 a.m. June 15. As soon as deputies approached, the person caught sight of the squad and darted into a nearby wood. The suspect was last seen wearing a white shirt and white shorts.
Pine Springs
• Deputies assisted the Minnesota State Patrol June 9 with a rollover accident on westbound Highway 36 at the southbound ramp to I-694. Deputies' duties included shining lights on the scene and transporting individuals off the highway.
• Deputies issued a citation at 1:54 a.m. June 13 to a motorist who did not yield to an emergency vehicle and who was speeding on westbound Highway 36 at I-694.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 11:41 p.m. June 14 on eastbound Highway 36 just west of Hilton Trail N. for speeding 80 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol who clocked the vehicle on radar.
Willernie
• Residents near Kimberly Road and Chatham Road reported their neighbors for dumping items on the street corner June 9 and advised deputies they had surveillance video of the neighbors in the act. When deputies spoke to the neighbor about the dumping, the neighbor agreed to take the items back to their property. Just to make sure, deputies later drove by the street corner and did not see the items.
• Chatham Road residents reported persons for knocking on their door while they were asleep at 11:59 p.m. June 12.
