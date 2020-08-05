The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A property damage hit-and-run accident was reported on Cedar Street at 9:30 p.m. July 16.
Dellwood
• A resident on Dellwood Road N. reported a purse containing credit cards stolen from a vehicle after the passenger side window was smashed in. The credit cards were already in use by the time the complainant discovered the theft.
Grant
• A set of keys was reported found July 12 on the Gateway Trail between Jamaca Avenue and Jeffrey Blvd. N. Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies met the reporter at his residence to collect the keys.
• A motorist was cited July 15 on Dellwood Road N. and Jamaca Avenue N. for speeding 80 mph in a 55 mph zone.
• A contractor reported his steel storage container at a job site in the 7000 block of Lone Oak Trail N. was broken into overnight July 15-16, after the lock was cut. Numerous power tools, such as hammer drills, a drill and bit were taken.
• An attempted Xcel Energy phone scam was reported, with negative results for the con artist.
Mahtomedi
• A pressure washer was reported stolen July 12 out of a residence on 70th Street N.
• Miscellaneous items were reported taken from a motor vehicle parked on Glenmar Avenue July 12.
• License plates were reported stolen off a vehicle in the 7000 block of East Avenue on July 13.
• A bicycle was reported stolen July 13 from Hyde Avenue N.
• A motorist was cited July 13 in the 4000 block of Wildwood Road for failing to yield for a pedestrian in the crosswalk. The passenger was cited for open container violation after deputies noticed the open container of alcohol in the vehicle during the traffic stop. Nine other motorists were pulled over that same evening at the same location for failure to yield to pedestrians.
• A resident on Jesse James Lane reported her vehicle was rummaged through overnight July 14-15. Nothing was taken.
• A resident on Ideal Avenue N. reported mail containing money was stolen July 16.
• A bicycle reported discovered July 16 at the side of the road in the 1000 block of Morgan Street was found not to have been stolen and left at the complainant’s house.
• While deputies were dispatched out to a stolen mail call on Warner Avenue July 17, they discovered a purse in the bushes. Items in the purse identified its owner as the same person whose name was found on mail located in the street at the site.
• A resident of Bevins Lane reported his vehicle damaged overnight July 16-17.
Pine Springs
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 9:02 p.m. July 16 on northbound I-694 to the westbound Highway 36 ramp for speeding 72 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol who clocked him on radar at 362 feet. Six additional motorists were cited at that location between July 15-19.
• A resident in the 3000 block of Long Lake Road reported items stolen from two motor vehicles overnight July 16-17.
Willernie
• A resident on Charing Lane reported property stolen from her neighbor’s vehicles overnight July 16-17 after a window had been broken in. Three hours later, the complainant’s neighbor called in to report the crime herself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.