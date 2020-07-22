The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Dellwood
• A resident on Peninsula Road reported being defrauded July 1 while money was exchanged.
• A resident on Dellwood Avenue on July 2 reported theft from a motor vehicle.
Grant
• A resident in the 8000 block of Jamaca Avenue N. on June 30 reported a phishing phone call claiming to be for Social Security matters. The complainant ignored the call.
• A resident in the 8000 block of
Jody Avenue N. on July 1 reported
a Publisher’s Clearing House
scam attempt.
• A resident in the 9000 block of 60th Street N. on July 2 reported a motor vehicle stolen.
• An unidentified motorist was arrested at 9:17 p.m. July 3 in the 6700 block of Manning Avenue N. for DWI and driving after revocation.
• A DWI rollover accident with injuries was reported at 5:23 p.m. July 4 in the 9000 block of Manning Avenue N. The driver, who admitted he was impaired, was transported by ambulance to Lakeview Hospital in lieu of being transported straight to jail. Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies obtained a search warrant for a blood draw, a sample of which they took before the subject left for the hospital.
• A woman driving a VW was cited July 4 in the 9000 block of southbound Manning Avenue N. for speeding 68 mph in a 55 mph zone by northbound deputies who clocked her on radar. The driver said she didn’t realize she was going so fast and introduced deputies to her lone passenger, her small dog named Brady.
• A disgruntled male was reported at 8:14 p.m. July 4 at the Cedar Ridge facility in the 11000 block of Julianne Avenue N. for threatening office workers and escalating a verbal confrontation. Employees calmed everyone down before removing the instigating male from the scene.
Mahtomedi
• A resident on Warner Way on June 29 reported identity theft.
• The Holiday gas station on Stillwater Road reported two gas drive-off incidents on July 1. In the first incident, deputies assisted employees to contact the party, who agreed to come pay for the gas. In the second incident, however, the surveillance video showed no facial images because the subject was wearing a mask. On the other hand, the license plate was not wearing a mask and came up as stolen.
• A bicycle was reported stolen July 1 from Wildwood Road.
• Mail was reported stolen July 1 from the 1000 block of Lincolntown Avenue.
Pine Springs
• A Minnesota driver was cited at 12:40 p.m. July 1 on eastbound Highway 36 at the Hilton Trail ramp for speeding 66 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar at 318 feet. Fourteen other motorists were pulled over that same day at the same location, where the speed limit drops abruptly from 65 mph to 55 mph.
• A resident in the 3000 block of Oakdale Drive on July 1 reported two checks taken from his mailbox. The complainant was able to cancel the checks before they were cashed. No financial loss was suffered.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited July 4 on Highway 36 for speeding 69 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked her on radar.
Willernie
• A resident on Warner Avenue S. on July 1 reported her vehicle tampered with overnight June 30-June 1. Nothing was taken, and no damage was caused.
