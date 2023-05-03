The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Dellwood
A burglary to a home under renovation on Overlook Road was reported April 5, after the lock box and miscellaneous jewelry were stolen.
Grant
A resident in the 10000 block of 69th Street N. reported that she was going through a divorce at 2:55 p.m. April 5 and requested a deputy on scene and to enter into record that her soon-to-be ex-husband had delegated a friend to come to the house and take a handgun while she was gathering her things. She also reported that the tires to an RV on the property had been damaged. Deputies advised the complainant that these were all civil issues.
A resident in the 7000 block of Inwood Way N. reported his house egged overnight April 6-7 and requested extra patrol.
A motorist was issued a written warning April 8 in the area of Manning Avenue N. and 102nd Street N. for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone and verbally warned for presenting an expired driver’s license and not changing his address within 30 days of moving.
Mahtomedi
A report came in at 12:22 a.m. April 1 from the 1000 block of Prestwick Place about mysterious gunshots, or maybe just electrical transformer noises, occurring during a snowstorm with very heavy, wet snow. Deputies checked the area and drove through the neighborhood finding all peaceful and quiet, except for the sound of their windshield wipers fending off heavy snowflakes. At 5:56 a.m., deputies were dispatched out to the scene of a downed tree blocking the roadway in the area of Hallam Avenue and Briarwood Avenue.
A motorist was arrested for DUI at 2:32 a.m. April 3 on Mahtomedi Avenue and Maple Street, after being pulled over for high beam violation and no license plate lights. During the traffic stop, deputies noticed signs of the driver being under the influence and conducted a vehicle search. Their findings included marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
A brother-in-law reported theft from his sister-in-law’s vehicle as it was parked in the 1000 block of Prestwick Place overnight April 6-7, after one of the doors to the vehicle was observed open in the morning. The sister-in-law said she noticed she had pending charges to a credit card that the company did not allow.
Iris Street residents reported tampering with a motor vehicle and subsequent theft from it April 8.
Pine Springs
A motorist was arrested for DWI and for driving after cancellation due to unsafe behavior at 11:26 p.m. April 7 in the area of Pinehurst Court and Pinehurst Road, following a traffic stop for a rear tail light out.
Willernie
A suspicious male was observed walking in the street with a headlamp and possibly looking into garages in the area of Paddington Road and Chatham Road at 9:55 p.m. April 1. The complainant requested extra patrol with the power being out, due to the heavy snowstorm.
A sibling on Stewart Road reported a brother for using their elderly father’s credit cards to make a purchase April 3.
