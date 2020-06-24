The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A resident on Wildwood Avenue on June 1 reported unspecified property damage.
• A Birchwood resident reported possible fraud June 3. No monetary loss was reported.
• Disorderly conduct was reported June 4 on Lake Avenue.
Dellwood
• A resident on Glen Edge Road on June 4 reported identity theft.
• A resident on Peninsula Road on June 5 reported a possible ordinance violation by two males going door to door offering miscellaneous yard maintenance and house repairs without proper solicitation paperwork. Extra patrol was requested.
• A resident on Dellwood Avenue on June 6 reported items taken from inside a motor vehicle.
Grant
• A resident in the 6000 block of 117th Street N. on June 2 reported damage to a mailbox.
Mahtomedi
• An unwanted person was reported June 1 on Dartmoor Road.
• A Forest Avenue resident on June 1 reported graffiti damage on a shed.
• The driver of a pickup truck was cited June 4 on Stillwater Road and Hilton Trail N. for texting and driving after Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies that were waiting at the intersection for the semaphore noticed the driver next to them looking down and manipulating his phone. The driver told deputies he was texting his wife and unhappily made comments about deserving a break, not a citation. Deputies quickly advised the driver that they don't give out warnings for texting and driving.
Pine Springs
• Two separate Minnesota drivers were cited June 3 on eastbound Highway 36 at Hilton Trail for speeding 69 mph in a 55 mph zone after stationary deputies clocked them on radar.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited June 4 on Highway 36 at the ramp to westbound I-694 for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone by stationary deputies who clocked him on radar.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited June 5 on Highway 36 at I-694 for speeding 71 mph in a 55 mph zone by stationary deputies who clocked him on radar. Another Minnesota motorist was also cited at that same location and same evening for speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Willernie
• Eighteen people, including one crying person, were reported to be in a park on Wildwood Road at 9:18 p.m. June 2. On arrival deputies found seven people, no issues and no crying.
