The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A Birchwood resident on May 20 reported parties manning the traffic barricade on Hall Avenue and Jay Street for being inconsistent about who they allowed through. The complainant told deputies she resided just past the barricade, but when she tried to get through, the guards would not allow her entry and verbally harassed her. Deputies advised her to complain to her mayor. The call followed another traffic complaint in the area of Hall Avenue and Birchwood Road. Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputies later conducted traffic patrol on Hall Avenue.
Dellwood
• A resident in a group home on Dellwood Curve was reported for vandalizing an employee’s vehicle. Although the complainant was looking for her supervisor to address the situation, she wanted a police report in case management were unable to resolve the situation. Deputies provided her with a case number and advised her to call back if necessary.
Grant
• An unidentified motorist was arrested for DWI at 2:18 a.m. May 15 in the area of Manning Avenue N. and 75th Street N. following a traffic stop for failing to use a turn signal while merging lanes and for stopping at a green light.
• A walker in the 10000 block of Kelman Court N. reported being bitten by a neighbor’s dog May 15.
• A westbound Minnesota motorist turning south on Lake Elmo Avenue N. was cited May 18 in the 7000 block of Lake Elmo Avenue N. for semaphore violation after he turned left in front of northbound deputies on Lake Elmo Avenue who had the green left turn arrow. The motorist told deputies he was waiting for the vehicle eastbound on 75th Street N. to finish its right turn on the red light and was sorry for his confusion.
• A vehicle was reported stolen May 18 from the 11000 block of 80th Street N.
Mahtomedi
• The WCSO speed trailer stationed on Long Lake Road at Dunbar Way was reported vandalized at 8:41 a.m. May 15 and rendered inoperable. At 9:06 a.m. that same day, the speed trailer on Lincolntown Avenue and Wildridge Road was reported to be intentionally disabled. Until the speed trailers were replaced, deputies conducted their own speed patrol of the 25 mph zone in 5000 block of Lincolntown Avenue and at 11:05 a.m. May 18 reported light to moderate traffic without violations. Deputies on directed patrol at the same location on May 21 reported a similar atmosphere of compliance.
• An unidentified motorist was cited May 15 in the 12000 block of Lincolntown Avenue for driving after revocation, displaying registration tabs that expired in June 2021 and for speeding 39 mph in a 25 mph zone, after being pulled over for speeding. The vehicle was towed.
• A suspicious occupied vehicle reported at 10:08 p.m. May 15 in the 3000 block of Century Avenue turned out to be a man watching the blood moon and lunar eclipse. Deputies didn’t observe anything else suspicious.
• A Woodland Drive resident on May 17 complained about construction traffic as a result of the TH 244 road closure. Deputies advised the complainant to contact the Mahtomedi City Council. Deputies also advised the caller that the WCSO would likely have additional deputies patrolling the area during peak traffic times.
• An unknown motorist was cited for driving after revocation at 11:25 p.m. May 17 on Stillwater Road and Warner Avenue N.
• A St. Paul man, 18, was arrested at 3:36 a.m. May 18 on I-694 and Highway 61 following a 10-mile pursuit that started on Century Avenue and Woodland Drive and lasted 13 minutes. Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) deputies arrested the subject as a result of a successful precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver and turned him over to WCSO deputies. The subject had been driving a stolen vehicle and was found with two stolen firearms.
• A motorist was arrested for DWI at 1:41 a.m. May 19 on Century Avenue and Long Lake Road following a driving complaint transferred from the RCSO. A Speedway employee stated that an impaired customer was last seen northbound on Century Avenue. The motorist was also driving on a license canceled due to behavior inimical to public safety.
• Another motorist was arrested for DWI at 3:32 a.m. May 19 on Dunbar Way following a traffic stop during which narcotics were discovered in the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.