The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A spare sewer cover was reported stolen Nov. 7 from Birchwood Avenue, near Birchwood Village Hall. Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) deputies contacted the public works department about the theft.
Dellwood
• An unidentified driver was cited at 8:43 a.m. Nov. 20 in the 300 block of Quail Road for failure to drive with due care and for failure to provide proof of insurance, following a traffic stop for speeding 42 mph in a 30 mph zone. The motorist told deputies that the “speed limit shouldn't matter if there's no one else on the road.”
Grant
• A trailer and two snowmobiles were reported stolen Nov. 15 from Advanced Storage Unit in the 11000 block of 60th Street N.
• A motorist of undisclosed identity was arrested Nov. 15 on Highway 36 for felony possession of THC wax and multiple articles of drug paraphernalia, after deputies conducted a traffic stop for speeding.
• A resident in the 8000 block of 80th Street N. on Nov. 18 reported receiving an attempted scam in which unknown parties identified themselves as WCSO detectives and tried to get the complainant to send them an electronic signature. No money or information was lost.
Mahtomedi
• A motorist was cited Nov. 14 in the 1000 block of Mahtomedi Avenue for failure to drive with due care after he was pulled over for speeding 61 mph in a 45 mph zone.
• A vehicle was reported stolen Nov. 15 out of Long Lake Road and later recovered.
Pine Springs
• A Florida motorist was cited at 6:01 p.m. Nov. 14 on westbound Hwy. 36 at the ramp to southbound I-694 for speeding 81 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol, who clocked him on radar.
• A Wisconsin motorist was cited at 6:26 p.m. Nov. 14 on southbound I-694 at the ramp to eastbound Hwy. 36 for driving after suspension and for speeding 71 mph in a 55 mph zone.
