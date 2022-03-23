The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
•The driver of a silver SUV was arrested for DWI at 3:36 p.m. Feb. 14 in the 11000 block of Goodview Avenue N., after deputies were dispatched out to the scene of a single vehicle accident. When deputies arrived on the scene of a vehicle off the roadway and stuck in the ditch, they found the driver to be intoxicated and slurring her words.
•A resident in the 6000 block of Jamaca Avenue N. on March 4 reported e-mail fraud.
Mahtomedi
•A Wedgewood Drive resident on Feb. 14 reported being swindled by multiple gift card transactions.
•A suspicious report about a phone line on Kale Street going dead Feb. 20 while the complainant was talking with her friend, and possibly signifying danger to the friend's life, turned out to be simply a lost signal, after deputies verified that everything was OK.
•A suspicious person reported Feb. 21 in the area of Park Avenue turned out to be a party familiar to deputies who was selling items door to door. Deputies briefly greeted the subject before continuing their patrol.
•Deputies were dispatched out to the intersection of westbound Highway 244 and Century Avenue Feb. 22 on a vehicle abandoned in the left turn lane and blocking traffic. The yellow flashers were on and the doors were locked. Deputies tried to contact the registered owner and even contacted the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office to see if a report had been made. Without any of the information they needed and with the inclement weather exacerbating the scene at the moment, deputies arranged to have the vehicle towed.
•A suspicious item located Feb. 26 at the posted stop sign at the intersection of Highway 244 and Old Wildwood Road turned out to be a geocaching clue.
•A suspicious male reported at 11:33 p.m. Feb. 26 for parking his car, getting out, walking toward a Shamrock Way residence and being let in to that residence turned out to be a visitor to that residence.
•Deputies assisted the White Bear Lake Police Department twice during the early morning of Feb. 27, both times in the area of Century Avenue N. and Wildwood Road. At 3:16 a.m., deputies were dispatched out to a suspicious vehicle parked at the Subway shop in their search for a suspect. However, the vehicle was unrelated to that case. At 4:46 a.m., deputies located the suspect nearby. The suspect, who was sought for first degree burglary and felony Order for Protection (OFP) violation, had earlier fled on foot.
•An unidentified male was arrested at 2:24 a.m. Feb. 28 in the 3000 block of Century Avenue on an active felony warrant out of Ramsey County, after being pulled over for speeding. During the traffic stop, deputies smelled a strong odor of marijuana billowing from the vehicle and conducted a search. They located a marijuana shaker box inside the vehicle and an open bottle of Brandy near the driver. Therefore, the driver was also cited for speeding and open bottle violation. As none of the vehicle's occupants held a valid driver's license, they were all made to wait outside in the freezing cold parking lot until a valid driver turned up for them in the middle of the night.
•An Ideal Avenue N. resident reported undisclosed suspicious items on his property March 1.
•A suspicious male bearing down on a residence in the 1000 block of Warner Avenue N. with a clipboard at 2:46 p.m. March 3 turned out to be an insurance subcontractor. The complainant became suspicious when she saw a video of the visitor ringing her doorbell from her Ring doorbell.
Pine Springs
•A Wisconsin motorist was cited at 9:45 p.m. Feb. 20 on westbound Highway 36 at I-694 for speeding 83 mph in a 55 mph zone and verbally warned about violating his provisional license by having more than one passenger in the vehicle. Deputies on stationary patrol had clocked the driver on radar at 555 feet, after seeing him pass another vehicle at a high rate. The driver admitted to speeding and told deputies he and his three juvenile passengers were headed to hang out at a friend's house. After the driver's mother was summoned from Wisconsin to take over the driving, deputies described the youth as having a good attitude and being “remorseful for his driving decisions”.
•A Minnesota motorist was cited at 7:08 p.m. Feb. 24 on Highway 36 for driving with no headlights illuminated during a snow storm, not to mention after sunset.
•Another Minnesota driver was arrested for DWI at 11:37 p.m. Feb. 26 on westbound Highway 36 at the northbound ramp to I-694, after westbound deputies observed the vehicle failing to stay in its lane. The vehicle crossed the fog line several times and even drove continuously on the shoulder. During the traffic stop, the driver's glazed, water eyes and heavy odor of an alcoholic beverage were a dead giveaway. The driver admitted to drinking alcohol and performed poorly on the field sobriety tests.
•Deputies conducted a traffic stop Feb. 28 on Highway 36 at I-694 for driving after suspension, after conducting a random computer check.
•A Minnesota motorist was arrested at 2:19 a.m. March 5 on Highway 36 for DWI, after deputies on patrol observed the vehicle fail to signal a lane change and drove on the shoulder. During the traffic stop, the driver showed signs of impairment and admitted to drinking alcohol. A portable breath test on the driver registered a blood alcohol content of .2.
Willernie
•A Clyde Place resident at 7:38 p.m. Feb. 27 reported a chain saw running, in possible violation of the city noise ordinance. Deputies quickly advised the complainant that the noise prohibition begins at 9 p.m. on weekends. When they drove by that location at 9 p.m., the chain saw racket had stopped.
•A Sargent Road resident reported an attempt to tamper with his vehicle overnight March 1-2.
