The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A Wildwood Avenue resident on April 28 reported an unwanted party who moved out two weeks earlier for appearing at the residence. When the complainant had questions about the rental situation, Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputies advised him to seek civil counsel.
Grant
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop April 21 on Highway 36 for stop sign violation and for display of tabs that expired in February 2021.
• A vehicle was reported for driving into the Schuneman Wildlife Preserve in the area of 117th Street N. and Great Oak Trail N. and getting stuck April 24. The complainant agreed to work with the property owner on figuring out how to get the vehicle unstuck.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen April 25 from the 11000 block of 60th Street N. On April 26 deputies were dispatched out to the scene of multiple catalytic converter thefts from RV's in the 11000 block of 60th Street N. Multiple catalytic converter thefts were also reported at a self-storage facility in the 11000 block of 60th Street N. on April 26.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop April 27 in the 11000 block of 75th Street N. for displaying registration that expired in September. They conducted another traffic stop that day in the 10000 block of 75th Street N. on a vehicle for speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone.
• A license plate was reported stolen April 30 from the 11000 block of Jasmine Trail N.
Mahtomedi
• An unidentified motorist was cited April 22 in the area of Mahtomedi Avenue and Locust Street for speeding 44 mph in a 30 mph zone.
• A report of suspicious garbage burning in the 1000 block of Summit Avenue April 22 turned out to be an outdoor campfire. No garbage was burned.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen April 23 from a vehicle on Mahtomedi Avenue.
• Deputies were dispatched out on a report of two males fighting at 1:33 a.m. April 24 on Hallam Avenue. When deputies arrived on scene, they saw only two males embracing each other. The males told deputies they had been in a foot race until the competition got heated. They agreed to go inside for the night.
• An unidentified motorist was issued a verbal warning at 12:10 a.m. April 25 in the area of Century Avenue N. and Wildwood Road for possessing marijuana in a motor vehicle.
• A suspicious vehicle reported at 5:16 a.m. April 26 on Stillwater Road turned out to be a motorist displaying an expired temporary tag. Deputies advised the driver to remove the old plate from the front of his vehicle.
• A catalytic converter was reported stolen April 26 from a vehicle parked on Barrington Place.
• Deputies conducted two traffic stops April 28, one at 2:16 a.m. in the area of Mahtomedi Avenue and Quail Street and the other at 2:58 a.m. in the area of East Avenue and Juniper Street. On April 29, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Birchwood Road for registration that expired in November. Later that day, deputies cited a motorist in the 200 block of Robert Street for speeding 40 mph in a 25 mph zone.
Pine Springs
• An unidentified motorist was arrested for DWI at 2:01 a.m. April 24 on Highway 36 just east of the Hilton Trail N. exit, after deputies conducted a traffic stop for lane violation and noticed signs of impairment.
Willernie
• A disturbance witnessed by deputies at 12:58 a.m. April 25 on Stillwater Road turned out to be friends causing a scene.
