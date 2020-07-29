The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
• A motorist was cited July 6 on 75th Street N. and Kimbro Avenue N. for driving around barricades after Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies observed him go past the “road closed” barricades. Because the ponds on both sides of 75th Street N. at Kimbro have met in the middle of the road following recent rains, the road has been closed to traffic.
• A motorist who crashed his vehicle into a ditch near the area of 60th Street N. and 60th Street Lane N. on July 9 was arrested for DWI.
• A suspicious abandoned vehicle without any keys in the vicinity was reported July 11 in the 10000 block of 75th Street N. After deputies ran the vehicle identification number through the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database, they learned it had been stolen out of St. Paul. Only one plate remained on the vehicle, and it did not match the number assigned to it.
Mahtomedi
• A resident on Shamrock Drive reported his vehicle was entered and rummaged through overnight July 4-5. Nothing was reported taken and no damage to the vehicle was observed.
• A resident in the 900 block of Park Avenue reported the driver of a dark-colored SUV for following him closely at 11:21 p.m. July 6 until he parked in front of his address. When he stopped, the driver pulled around and threw what looked to the complainant like firecrackers underneath his vehicle and sped off. When the fireworks exploded under the complainant’s vehicle, it became inoperable. The complainant was given a case number for insurance purposes.
• An unidentified person was arrested at 6:34 p.m. July 7 in the 1000 block of Wildwood Road for trespassing and resisted the arrest.
• A resident on Wildwood Road on July 7 reported her vehicle rummaged through over the weekend.
• A resident in the 20 block of Bertha Court reported a vehicle occupied by multiple juveniles for following a FedEx truck July 10 and looking intently at a package the FedEx driver dropped off on his neighbor’s doorstep. The youths sped off after spotting the complainant.
• A resident on Grove Street on July 11 reported his ex-girlfriend for forging his signature on the title for his motorcycle. The complainant added that while he was in jail and rehab, the girlfriend moved many of his belongings to an unknown area over multiple months.
• A resident on Warner Avenue S. on July 11 reported the AutoNation White Bear Lake dealer plates stolen from his truck.
Pine Springs
• A motorist who said he was on his way to pick up his wife whose “water broke” was cited at 12:47 a.m. July 5 on eastbound Highway 36 and Hilton Trail N. for speeding 95 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol. Deputies described the subject as “unhappy with the citation,” and as they walked away from the traffic stop, they heard the motorist mutter, “Black lives matter, and we’re both black.” Deputies immediately terminated contact with the motorist. Deputies conducted 16 additional traffic stops for speeding at that location during the week of July 5-12.
• A Minnesota motorist was arrested at 11:09 p.m. July 11 on westbound Highway 36 and the southbound ramp to I-694 for DWI after deputies on stationary patrol pulled him over for speeding 77 mph in a 55 mph zone. During the traffic stop, deputies noticed the driver’s glazed, watery eyes and odor of alcohol. After the driver admitted he had “had a few,” he was given a field sobriety test and transported while his vehicle was towed. At jail, the driver registered blood alcohol content of 0.16.
Willernie
• A motorist was cited July 8 on Stillwater Road and Warner Avenue N. for speeding 50 mph in a 30 mph zone.
