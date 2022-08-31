The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies conducted two traffic stops July 31 in the 700 block of Hall Avenue for barricade violation, one at 6:26 p.m. and the other at 6:35 p.m.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited Aug. 3 in the 700 block of Hall Avenue for driving around a construction barrier and for displaying tabs that expired in February, after deputies on barrier patrol observed his vehicle approach the orange construction barricades and signs marked “road closed” and “do not enter” — and keep going. The driver admitted to going around the barriers and driving in the oncoming lane, but said the barricade was a hassle to go around.
• Another Minnesota driver was cited Aug. 3 in the 600 block of Wildwood Avenue for driving around a construction barricade in the 700 block of Hall Avenue. The driver admitted to seeing the orange construction barricades and signs, but said he thought there was an exception for local traffic. Deputies advised the motorist that there is no exception for “do not enter” signs.
Grant
• A golf cart was reported stolen at 11:55 a.m. Aug. 1 from Applewood Golf Course in the 11000 block of 60th Street N.
• A westbound motorist was cited Aug. 3 in the 9000 block of 60th Street N. for speeding 53 mph in a 40 mph zone by eastbound deputies on patrol.
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop Aug. 4 in the 7000 block of Manning Avenue N. for displaying registration that expired in November.
Mahtomedi
• Deputies cited a motorist at 12:08 a.m. July 31 in the area of Century Avenue and Long Lake Road for driving solo with only an instructional permit, following a traffic stop for driving without headlights.
• A suspicious male observed walking in the middle of the road in the 3000 block of Century Avenue at 1:51 a.m. July 31 turned out to be a man trying to find his way back home to St. Paul. Deputies gave the male a courtesy ride to the Maplewood Mall transit station.
• Bicycles were reported stolen July 31 from Wildwood Park on Lincolntown Avenue.
• Deputies reported finding a wallet July 31 on Wildwood Road and returning it to its owner.
• Aluminum I-beams were reported stolen Aug. 1 from the 3000 block of Century Avenue.
• A Dunbar Way resident at 12:38 p.m. Aug. 2 reported disorderly conduct from a neighbor.
• An unidentified driver was arrested at 9:23 p.m. Aug. 4 on Long Lake Road on an outstanding warrant out of Washington County after deputies conducted a traffic stop for stop sign violation.
• Deputies on late-night patrol observed a vehicle parked at Southwest Park on Lincolntown Avenue at one minute after midnight Aug. 5. They advised the occupant that he was in the park after hours and to leave.
• Deputies on water patrol on White Bear Lake at 8:22 p.m. Aug. 5 observed a white Bayliner cruiser operator with his passenger riding on the back transom. They stopped the boat and issued a written warning to the skipper.
• Water patrol deputies issued a written warning to the pilot of a black Manitou pontoon operating the boat after dark Aug. 5 on White Bear Lake with dock lights on, instead of the required running lights.
• A bicyclist was arrested on a warrant for drug charges at 1:01 a.m. Aug. 6 at Century College in the 3000 block of Century Avenue after deputies conducted a bike stop for riding in the roadway with no lights on.
Pine Springs
• Deputies conducted a traffic stop for speeding at 4:05 a.m. Aug. 3 on northbound I-694 at the eastbound ramp to the Highway 36.
