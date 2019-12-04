The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Dellwood
• An unidentified motorist was cited Nov. 7 on Dellwood Avenue and Dellwood Road for driving after revocation after Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies received an automatic license plate reader hit on the vehicle as it drove by them on Dellwood Road.
• A resident of Evergreen Road on Nov. 8 reported that someone had been withdrawing money from his mother's bank account and suspected it may have been his brother. Deputies left a voice message with the brother asking for details about the fraudulent transactions. However, the brother had yet to call deputies back.
Grant
• Deputies recovered a flatbed trailer Nov. 8 on 105th Street N. and Jamaca Avenue N. that had been reported stolen Nov. 4 from a construction site near the park at Dartmoor Road and Stillwater Road in Willernie.
Mahtomedi
• The registered owner of a vehicle parked on Stillwater Road Nov. 7 received a citation left on the windshield for tabs that expired in October.
• A former employee of FedEx on Long Lake Road on Nov. 7 reported losing his green card at the package depot last September. Although the complainant phoned FedEx about the lost green card, the company said they hadn't located the item. Deputies provided a case number and contact information for the USCIS Field Office in Minneapolis.
• A suspect was arrested Nov. 7 in the 800 block of Stillwater Road on an outstanding gross misdemeanor warrant after deputies looking for him found him outside the building.
• A male driving a Chevrolet Lumina was reported Nov. 8 for driving away from a $33.76 tab after filling up his vehicle at the BP station in the 3000 block of Century Avenue. An employee approached the vehicle to speak to the driver, but he ignored her and refused to provide any identification before speeding off. The employee was able to provide a partial license plate number. The investigation continues.
• An unidentified motorist was stopped for speeding at 9:04 a.m. Nov. 9 on Mahtomedi Avenue and Juniper Street.
• A Minnesota man was cited Nov. 9 on Robert Street and Florence Avenue for driving after revocation and possessing marijuana in a motor vehicle after being pulled over for driving with expired tabs. During the traffic stop, deputies conducted a computer check and noticed a pile of pills outside their bottle and sitting on the center console. When deputies made the driver step out of the vehicle, the driver admitted to the presence of marijuana in the vehicle as well.
Pine Springs
• A Minnesota man was cited at 11:06 p.m. Nov. 6 on westbound Highway 36 at I-694 for driving after suspension and speeding 70 mph in a 55 mph zone after deputies on stationary patrol pulled him over for speeding. During the traffic stop, the driver admitted to having a suspended license, which a computer check confirmed. A rear passenger with a valid license took over driving from that point.
• A Minnesota woman was cited at 11:23 p.m. Nov. 6 on westbound Highway 36 at I-694 for speeding 75 mph in a 55 mph zone by deputies on stationary patrol. Before deputies could say one word to her, she apologized and admitted to speeding. Deputies described the driver's attitude as “good.”
Willernie
• A trailer last seen on Oct. 24 was reported stolen Nov. 3 from the area of Stillwater Road and Dartmoor Road. When deputies asked the complainant if he would be able to meet them to fill out the stolen trailer form, he said he would be unable to make it out due to family obligations and was not worried about the trailer. When deputies advised the complainant that they couldn't enter the stolen trailer into their database until he signed the form, the reporter said he understood and would call back the next day. The trailer was later recovered Nov. 8 in Grant.
• An unidentified motorist was cited at 12:19 a.m. Nov. 6 on Stillwater Road and Dartmoor Road for driving after revocation after deputies spotted him stopped at the intersection of Warner Road and Greenwood Street. The driver stated that he was lost and didn't have his driver's license handy. When deputies looked up the driver, they discovered his revoked status. A passenger carrying a valid driver's license assumed all duties behind the wheel.
