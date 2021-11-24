The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
• Houle's Feed Store in the 10000 block of 60th Street N. reported a large, inflated pumpkin, valued at $2,500, stolen from in front of the store at approximately 8:40 p.m. Oct. 25. A dark vehicle was seen on surveillance video. The case is under investigation.
• An unidentified motorist was arrested at 9:17 p.m. Oct. 30 in the 9000 block of 75th Street N. for DWI, driving after cancellation due to unsafe behavior and misdemeanor giving false information to Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies.
Mahtomedi
• A Grove Street resident reported her neighbor for keeping the outside lights on at 3:27 a.m. Oct. 22 as part of an ongoing issue. When deputies called the complainant back, she said she didn't want to talk at that time and would call back later. The complainant did call back again, four days later, at 3:09 a.m.
• A Hallam Avenue resident reported cleaning out her rental property after a tenant had vacated it Oct. 24 and finding changes that suggested the possibility of human trafficking. The landlord was concerned at finding locks changed, such that the downstairs door could only be locked from upstairs and a spare bedroom downstairs that could only be locked from the outside. The complainant also found the remains of a burnt mattress in the backyard.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited Oct. 24 on Hardwood Lane and East Avenue for failure to provide proof of insurance.
• The Mahtomedi School District reported the district's trailer stolen over MEA weekend, Oct. 22-26, from the District Education Center, 1520 Mahtomedi Ave. The trailer's information was dispatched for entry onto the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.
• A feisty male was arrested at 5:58 p.m. Oct. 26 for stealing items from the BP gas station in the 3000 block of Century Avenue and for trying to assault another customer. While being detained, the male, who was suspected of being intoxicated, kicked at deputies multiple times and landed two kicks on one deputy. He also kicked a corrections officer after arriving at jail.
• A Woodland Court resident on Oct. 26 reported remnants of a Domino's pizza left at his home the previous evening. On the evening of his report, Domino's pasta had been on the menu of the mysterious trespassers. The complainant said he'd be installing a camera.
• A truck driver was cited for littering Oct. 27 on Long Lake Road after deputies on patrol found the vehicle with garbage strewn around it. Deputies contacted the driver, who admitted to owning the garbage and said he was cleaning out his cab.
• A Hardwood Lane resident on Oct. 30 reported an attempted Amazon scam, in which an unknown caller or emailer asks the potential victim to confirm whether they had ordered a phony package. When a potential victim returns such a phone call, the scammer records an answer to be used for multiple nefarious purposes.
• A Stillwater Road resident on Oct. 30 reported her ex-boyfriend for using her debit card without permission and stealing her vehicle.
