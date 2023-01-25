The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Grant
• A power wire was reported in the road in the area of Kimbro Avenue N. and 88th Street N. on Dec. 15 following a winter storm that dumped about 4 inches of very wet snow in the area. The wire had been lying there for several hours when the reporter called in, and Xcel had already been notified. The following day, a tree was reported down and blocking a roadway in the area of Ironwood Avenue N. and Irish Avenue N. Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies notified public works and set out flares to warn drivers.
• A resident in the 7000 block of Jocelyn Lane N. reported a door to their neighbor's home left open and the house possibly burglarized Dec. 18 while the homeowners were out of town. When the homeowners returned, they discovered that their house had, indeed, been burglarized, but nothing was missing.
• Deputies issued a citation for expired tabs Dec. 20 after they observed a vehicle on Highway 36 without current tabs.
• A resident in the 7000 block of Keats Avenue N. reported receiving a possible scam text Dec. 21 claiming to be from the U.S. Postal Service and asking for money to deliver a package. The complainant suffered no financial loss and just wanted the incident reported.
Mahtomedi
• A tree was reported for falling into the middle of the road on Hickory Street and Gosiwin Avenue on Dec. 15, following a winter storm of heavy wet snow.
• A semi was reported Dec. 16 for rolling down a hill on Long Lake Road at Century Avenue. The truck was moved out of the way without incident.
• A person with a gun was reported Dec. 18 in the area of Iris Street and Park Avenue.
• A large trailer was reported missing Dec. 18 from a parking lot on Long Lake Road.
• Both tires on the driver's side of a vehicle were reported slashed Dec. 18 while it was parked in the area of Juniper Street and Summit Avenue.
• A FedEx employee reported a road rage incident Dec. 20 during which a male followed him to his place of work on Long Lake Road and exchanged words with him. The enraged male then left the area.
• Deputies cited a motorist Dec. 20 in the area of Wildwood Road and Birchwood Road for failure to provide proof of insurance, following a traffic stop for displayed tabs that expired in January 2022. The motorist received a verbal warning for the tardy tabs and for presenting an expired driver's license.
• Tools were reported stolen Dec. 29 from a Fernwood Place residence.
• A Minnesota motorist was cited Dec. 30 on Wildwood Road for speeding 60 mph in a 45 mph zone by westbound deputies on patrol. The driver, whose attitude was described as “good,” admitted to speeding.
Pine Springs
• A motorist was cited at 12:05 a.m. Dec. 31 on southbound I-694 over Highway 36 for driving without a valid Minnesota driver's license.
Willernie
• A Warwick Lane resident reported a vehicle that drove onto the lawn Dec. 21 and damaged the grass.
• A wallet was reported stolen Dec. 24 from Frigaard's Bar on Stillwater Road.
• An Evergreen Road resident reported hearing a single gunshot coming from the north Dec. 30. Deputies located the nearest address in that direction, but nobody was at home at the time.
• Residents in the area of Warwick Lane and Paddington Road on Dec. 31 reported no water in the area due to a major water main break. Deputies contacted the Willernie Public Works Department.
