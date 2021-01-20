The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A Birchwood Avenue resident on Dec. 17 reported an internet crime. Washington County Sheriff's Office deputes advised the complainant of ways to avoid future scams.
• A Lake Avenue resident on Dec. 17 reported ongoing disputes and harassment from a neighbor.
Grant
• A Minnesota motorist was cited Dec. 21 on westbound Highway 36 for handheld use of a wireless device after westbound Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies observed her with the cell phone in her hand and the phone up to her right ear. The driver told deputies she had been on the phone calling her daughter.
• The owners of two vehicles parked by the Gateway Trailhead at Jeffrey Avenue and Jamaca Avenue reported damage to their vehicles on Dec. 20 while they were using the trail.
Mahtomedi
• An assault involving a knife was reported Dec. 16 on Gosiwin Avenue.
• A Mina Court resident on Dec. 17 reported a damaged mailbox. The box was owned by the USPS, which had already been notified of the damage.
• A stolen vehicle was reported Dec. 19 on Mahtomedi Avenue.
• A trespasser was cited at 12:32 a.m. Dec. 21 in the 3000 block of Century Avenue for that violation after he returned to a residence where he was not wanted. The complainant thinks he entered the residence using a numeric code, as there were no signs of force. The male was cited and transported to Ramsey County detox after deputies found him by deploying a K-9 search officer.
• A resident on Wildwood Road on Dec. 21 reported a boat lift being moved by the condominium association. Deputies advised the complainant that the issue may have to be resolved through civil court.
• An East Avenue resident on Dec. 21 reported the theft of a catalytic converter.
• A motorist was cited Dec. 21 on Century Avenue and Wildwood Road for failure to carry a driver’s license or to insure his vehicle after deputies pulled him over for displaying expired tabs.
• A red Audi A4 company vehicle was reported stolen at 6:52 a.m. Dec. 22 from a garage on Ivy Street after a garage service door was left unsecured and a key fob left in the vehicle overnight. To add to the loss, Christmas gifts in the trunk were also stolen.
• Deputies on Dec. 22 recovered a vehicle stolen out of Ramsey County on Gosiwin Avenue.
• Burglary was reported Dec. 24 on Old Wildwood Road.
• A driver was cited Dec. 26 in the 4000 block of Wildwood Road for speeding 67 mph in a 45 mph zone. The driver told deputies she was speeding because she was late for a COVID test.
Pine Springs
• A motorist was issued a Lights On voucher Dec. 18 after being pulled over on eastbound Highway 36 at the Hilton Trail ramp for traveling with only fog lights and no headlights. The driver told deputies she didn't know what was going on with her lights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.