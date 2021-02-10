The Washington County Sheriff's Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Birchwood
• A Hall Avenue resident reported a vehicle broken into overnight Jan. 10-11.
• Items were reported stolen overnight Jan. 11-12 from a construction site on Birchwood Lane.
• Washington County Sheriff's Office deputies cited a motorist Jan. 13 for running the stop sign at the intersection of Hall Avenue and Jay Street.
Grant
• A Minnesota motorist was cited at 8:15 p.m. Jan. 11 on southbound Manning Trail N. and 110th Street N. for passing in a no-passing zone and for driving solo on a learner's permit after deputies observed the driver cause oncoming traffic to pull onto the shoulder as he tried to pass another vehicle. His vehicle also had a broken taillight with the white light showing.
Mahtomedi
• A juvenile was cited at 12:46 a.m. Jan. 10 on Wildwood Road and Birchwood Road for driving without a license after deputies conducted a traffic stop for no rear lights. The group of juveniles in the car were identified and their parents contacted.
• The registered owners of three vehicles were cited Jan. 11-13 in the 1200 block of Griffin Avenue, 100 block of Iris Street and the 500 block of Hyde Avenue for violating the city's winter parking ban.
• A Grove Street resident reported his truck bed topper cut overnight Jan. 10-11.
• A Shamrock Drive resident reported a vehicle stolen Jan. 12.
• A motor vehicle was reported stolen at 7:20 a.m. Jan. 12 from a gas station in the 1000 block of Wildwood Road. It was later recovered in St. Paul.
• A Board Circle resident on Jan. 12 reported a check cashed fraudulently from his account.
• A motorist reported his vehicle struck by a lacrosse ball while it was parked by the hockey rink on Briarwood Avenue Jan. 12. He filed the report to alert the city of Mahtomedi that the court needed better barriers.
• An unusually tall suspicious male was reported lurking around a neighbor's back yard on 71st Street N. at 3:39 a.m. Jan. 13. The male had scampered off by the time deputies arrived on scene.
• Deputies checking the area cited a motorist Jan. 13 on Stillwater Road for displaying expired vehicle registration.
• A Wedgewood Drive resident on Jan. 13 reported the theft of packages.
• A Park Avenue resident on Jan. 13 reported vandalism to the property.
• A burglary was reported Jan. 14 in the 3000 block of Century Avenue.
• An unidentified person was arrested on a warrant Jan. 15 on Glenmar Avenue.
• Shoplifting was reported Jan. 16 at a business in the 1000 block of Wildwood Road.
Willernie
• A Penway Road resident on Jan. 14 reported a vehicle tampering in progress.
