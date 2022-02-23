The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported the following selected incidents in Birchwood, Dellwood, Grant, Mahtomedi, Pine Springs and Willernie:
Dellwood
• A Minnesota motorist on Jan. 29 received a verbal warning in the 8000 block of southbound Dellwood Avenue for vehicle equipment violation, following a traffic stop for an unilluminated passenger side headlight. The driver told Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies there was a short in the headlight wiring.
Grant
• A suspicious male reported at 1:03 p.m. Jan. 26 for hitchhiking in the area of 75th Street N. and Jamaca Avenue N. and looking into mailboxes as vehicles passed turned out to be a person familiar to deputies. Deputies knew the male to live in a nearby mobile home park and hitchhike often. They also knew him to lean against mailboxes due to difficulty walking. As deputies passed him by, a black pickup truck pulled over to give him a ride.
• A trailer and the items it contained were reported stolen Jan. 27 from the 11000 block of Lockridge Court N.
• Suspicious vehicles reported at 8:47 p.m. Jan. 28 in the 7000 block of 73rd Court N. for 15 minutes turned out to belong to party guests of a neighbor.
Mahtomedi
• First a barking dog was reported, then the Mahtomedi snowplows were reported at 1:04 a.m. Jan. 24 for being out on duty and making the barking dog not want to go back inside its house on Hickory Street.
• Deputies tried unsuccessfully to arrest a male on multiple felony warrants at 5:42 a.m. Jan. 26 in the area of Stillwater Road and Hilton Trail N. before the suspect fled the traffic stop. Deputies pursued the subject into Ramsey County, where he crashed his vehicle and fled on foot for a few yards. Meanwhile, back at the vehicle, deputies found it to have been stolen and also found a stash of meth inside.
• A firearm was reported stolen Jan. 26 from Woodland Drive.
• A motorist with a burnt-out headlight was cited at 1:03 a.m. Jan. 27 in the area of Century Avenue N. and Wildwood Road for driving after revocation and for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle following a traffic stop for the headlight. Deputies discovered all sorts of other violations.
• An unidentified motorist was arrested at 1:42 a.m. Jan. 27 in the area of McGregor Avenue N. and Stillwater Road for fifth-degree drug possession after deputies on routine patrol observed a vehicle stopped facing the wrong way in the traffic lane. During the stop, deputies happened upon a haul of marijuana, meth and fentanyl. The passenger involved was released with the vehicle.
• Deputies arrested a wanted person at 4:59 p.m. Jan. 27 on Hallam Avenue for third-degree murder and transported him to jail without incident.
• Employees at the FedEx depot on Long Lake Road on Jan. 28 reported a vehicle that had been parked on their property for two years. After the car cleared stolen status, deputies advised the complainant that if they wanted the vehicle off their property, they would have to be responsible for towing it.
• A motor vehicle was reported stolen Jan. 28 from the area of Windsor Lane and Berwick Lane.
